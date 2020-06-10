Will the Penmen athletic teams take the fields and courts in the fall? It's a question that Southern New Hampshire University will answer in the coming weeks, according to Anthony Fallacaro, SNHU's director of athletics.
"It's an uphill battle, but we'll put an earnest effort into trying. We really have to sort through a lot here," Fallacaro said on Wednesday, after SNHU announced it will extend remote learning and won't reopen its Manchester/Hooksett campus to students in the fall.
Like other colleges, SNHU has established a task force that is monitoring developments related to the coronavirus pandemic. Varsity athletics is part of that discussion.
SNHU plays 10 of its 18 sports in the fall. The Penmen compete in NCAA Division II in the Northeast-10 Conference, a league of 14 schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and New York. In the Granite State, Saint Anselm College and Franklin Pierce University are also members.
"The conundrum that we're all trying to work through is 'How do we go out and compete with each other and not spread it to each other?'" said Fallacaro. "What if we hear there's more cases in New York and we happen to be playing in New York that day and we decide we don't want to travel to that campus?
"It puts us right back where we were in the spring when we first made the decision to stop playing," said Fallacaro. "It was too big for us to figure out what was going on."
Fallacaro, citing the "complexities" of the virus, said a final decision on fall sports will be made after consultation with local health officials.
"It becomes a matter of 'Can we test appropriately, enough, and make sure that we're doing everything that we can to keep the athletes safe?
"And at the end of the day, that's what's going to dictate what we do. If either myself or (SNHU President) Paul LeBlanc feels we can't keep the athletes and staff safe, then ultimately, then we'd have to make that decision, that we can't do it."