United Parcel Service on Wednesday said it would return to the bargaining table with a better offer for roughly 340,000 Teamsters-represented U.S. workers in a bid to avert a potentially economically damaging strike on Aug. 1.
"We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country," UPS said in a statement.
The union said the world's largest delivery company contacted it on Wednesday with an offer to resume talks next week, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement on Twitter. Talks broke down on July 5, with each side blaming the other.
A key sticking point in the talks is pay increases for experienced part-time workers who are making roughly the same or even less than new hires because starting wages jumped due to the labor shortage in the last few years.
Any disruption to the business of UPS would be broadly felt because the company handles about 20 million packages a day - about quarter of the parcel shipments in the United States. Those include deliveries for online retailers like Amazon.com , high-value prescription drugs for doctors and hospitals, and inventory for millions of other large and small businesses.
A strike could be one of the costliest in at least a century, with the impact of a 10-day strike topping $7 billion, according to one think tank.
UPS pilots, who belong to a different union, would also stop flying in solidarity with the striking workers.
The Teamsters have been holding "practice pickets" in major cities around the country to keep pressure on UPS.
Despite all of the noise and hand-wringing, many transportation executives and analysts believe the two sides will reach a deal before the deadline.
That's because each side depends on the other.
UPS called its skilled and loyal Teamster employees a competitive advantage early in the pandemic, when orders of everything from home work stations and exercise stations to sofas and large TVs overwhelmed delivery companies.
On the other hand, UPS is the largest employer of Teamsters at a time when unions are fighting to grow.
Meanwhile, Teamsters leader Sean O'Brien told Reuters last week he has asked President Joe Biden not to intervene in the talks, even as retail groups and other interested parties push for the administration to weigh in.
"We believe an August 1 strike at UPS remains possible but not yet probable," Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors said in a client note. "Official news that Teamsters-UPS negotiations restart next week after a 2.5-week break clears a path to 'get to yes' before the deadline."
The United States is trying to determine the fate of Private Travis T. King, a U.S. soldier who made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea on July 18, throwing Washington into a new crisis in its dealing with Pyongyang.
WASHINGTON -- The steady U.S. economy and voter anger over threats to abortion rights are buoying Democratic President Joe Biden, but voters are receptive to a host of culture-war issues his Republican rivals are campaigning on, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.
KYIV -- Russia warned that from Thursday any ships sailing to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as potentially carrying military cargoes, as Kyiv accused Moscow of carrying out "hellish" overnight strikes that damaged grain export infrastructure.
SEOUL -- American and South Korean guards shouted "get him" as they scrambled unsuccessfully to stop U.S. Army soldier Travis King from sprinting into North Korea, a New Zealand woman who was on the same tour to the border area said on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if there is a major escalation in protests, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, in a signal of pliability as Washington tries to close ranks with its ally.
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday announced additional security assistance of about $1.3 billion for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the package including air defense capabilities, drones and munitions.