A young woman looking for a friend’s house was shot and killed in upstate New York after she and her friends turned down the wrong driveway, police said Monday.
Kaylin Gillis, 20, was riding in a car in Washington County on Saturday night with three other people, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said.
The group turned down a driveway on Patterson Hill Road in Hebron, but quickly realized their error and attempted to leave, according to Murphy.
“It’s a very rural area, it’s dirt roads, there’s not a lot of cellular service or any type of internet,” the sheriff said.
But as they were leaving, the homeowner stepped outside onto his porch and fired two bullets at the vehicle, police said. One of those bullets struck Gillis.
The group attempted to call 911, but had to drive 5 miles to Cemetery Road in Salem before the call would go through, Murphy said. Responding medical personnel could not save Gillis.
Officers went to the Hebron home and encountered its owner, Kevin Monahan.
Monahan, 65, “was not cooperative. He would not come out and talk to patrols,” Murphy said. “We had a bit of a situation there.”
After a standoff lasting more than an hour, Monahan surrendered. He was charged with second-degree murder.
Monahan has not said anything of substance to investigators, Murphy said Monday. He remains behind bars in the Warren County jail.
Gillis was killed two days after Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot and wounded after knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City, Mo. The suspect in the teenager’s case was initially released but later charged with two felonies.
Missouri is one of 30 states with so-called “stand your ground” laws that allow property owners to shoot first and ask questions later. New York is not one of those states; under New York law, homeowners have a duty to retreat.
CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns throughout the national forest this spring as conditions allow. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier conditi…
Every year, about 50,000 U.S. children visit the emergency room because they swallowed something potentially dangerous. The good news is that most of those children go home without having suffered any serious harm. The scary news is that about 9,000 children need to be hospitalized, and some…
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday outlined spending cuts he said his fellow Republicans would demand in exchange for voting to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default.
WILMINGTON, Delaware — The start of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been pushed back by a day, the judge said on Sunday, with a source familiar with the matter saying the media giant was pursuing settlement talks.