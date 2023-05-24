Thanks to a bipartisan infrastructure bill two years ago, many airports across the country have been using the influx of cash to renovate their respective facilities. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earmarked $5 billion for airport terminal improvement projects as part of an overall budget of $20 billion for airports in 2022.

In New York, LaGuardia opened a new terminal in June 2022 worth $4 billion, which is part of a much larger renovation project worth around $8 billion. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue celebrated the groundbreaking of a $4.2 billion project to develop a new international Terminal 6.