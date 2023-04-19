WASHINGTON The Supreme Court on Wednesday faces a self-imposed deadline to act before significant limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone take effect in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug's federal regulatory approval.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily halted lower court rulings, setting the restrictions until Wednesday to give the top U.S. judicial body time to weigh a bid by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration to defend the mifepristone's broad availability while litigation continues.