President Joe Biden discusses his plan to lower prescription drug costs, at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government said on Wednesday it would subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, a move that will reduce out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients by $2 to as much as $390 per average dose.

The move came ahead of a scheduled speech from President Joe Biden in Las Vegas later on Wednesday to highlight his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug prices for most Americans, a key priority for Democrats.