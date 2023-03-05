The state of Utah wants residents to catch — and eat — more bullfrogs.
Bullfrogs are an invasive species there, meaning they interfere with local ecosystems by feasting on native animals and introducing new pathogens.
The state of Utah wants residents to catch — and eat — more bullfrogs.
Bullfrogs are an invasive species there, meaning they interfere with local ecosystems by feasting on native animals and introducing new pathogens.
The Utah Department of Natural Resources tweeted a reminder last month that people can catch as many bullfrogs as they want.
“And bonus,” the agency wrote: “they’re tasty.”
The frogs, however, can be difficult to capture. Hunting missions often take place in the dark of night, with catchers straining to identify the animals by their eyeshine and grabbing them before they can leap away.
The practice is not particularly technical, said Greg Jongsma, a professional frog catcher. It usually requires a head lamp, two hands and some practice.
“The art of catching frogs just takes a little bit of perseverance and not being afraid to get wet and muddy,” said Jongsma, assistant curator of zoology at the New Brunswick Museum in Canada.
Utah’s message to residents is part of a trend of conservationists encouraging people to eat invasive species. Urging adventurous eaters to consume sometimes-harmful animals such as lionfish, Asian carp and nutria is a creative way to try to reduce their populations, some experts say.
For bullfrogs, the trouble comes when they spread from their native habitats in the Eastern and Central United States to more Western states. As “explosive breeders,” Jongsma said, they can quickly establish large populations in new places.
Bullfrogs are ferocious eaters that will chomp on just about anything that can fit in their mouths, including smaller frogs, and compete for food with native species. They also carry chytrid fungus, which can be deadly to other amphibians.
Trying to capture them can be an adventure. In one video of a frog-catching expedition, an Arkansas-based couple ventures out on a canoe about 11:30 p.m. with headlamps and flashlights.
As they approach a group of lily pads, the woman spots a stationary frog. She reaches out her hand, slowly at first. “Get ‘em!” her husband says as she snaps her hand forward and grabs the creature around its chest. “Holy smokes, look at this guy!” she yells as she holds the frog up to the camera.
Minutes later, her husband reaches for a frog but it leaps away before he can wrap his hand around it. By the end of the night, the couple estimates that they have about two dozen of the amphibians in their cooler.
The speed with which bullfrogs will jump away from an approaching hand depends on the particular population, Jongsma said. Male frogs in peak breeding season are typically so amped up while looking for mates, he said, that they are not easily scared into fleeing. Other times, the frogs are more skittish.
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces clung to their positions in Bakhmut on Sunday, fiercely resisting a Russian push to encircle the city in the eastern Donetsk region and prolonging a fight that has become a symbol of Ukraine’s battlefield defiance.
CAIRO — Nationally ranked bodybuilder Ali el-Sharkawy trains in the evenings, but only after the 29-year-old has spent the morning collecting rubbish to support himself through his sporting career.
SELMA, Alabama — President Joe Biden arrived in Alabama Sunday to press his case for stronger voting rights during a visit to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when state troopers beat peaceful protesters marching against discrimination.
WASHINGTON -- Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.
Minutes after wrapping up their interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Jeneda Benally and her dog were about to step out of the set’s backstage area when Kesha approached them.
THIS YEAR Portsmouth is celebrating 400 years of rich and varied history. The city’s Colonial origins extend back to 1623 when a small group of Europeans settled in the wilderness near the mouth of the Piscataqua River.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.