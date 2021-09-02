Vaccinations by state Sep 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Statistics for the number of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control:1. Vermont 140,2812. Massachusetts 137,8043. Connecticut 135,7354. Rhode Island 132,0115. Maine 130,1116. New Mexico 126,5937. Hawaii 126,2288. Maryland 125,9589. New York 125,89910. Washington 125,24211. New Jersey 124,41112. New Hampshire 124,11613. California 122,03914. Pennsylvania 120,86715. Virginia 120,41416. Colorado 118,75517. Delaware 118,75018. Oregon 118,12719. Florida 116,73620. Illinois 115,99121. Minnesota 113,55222. Wisconsin 111,56823. Nebraska 107,25224. Iowa 105,08325. Texas 104,71226. Nevada 104,53427. Arizona 104,44828. Kentucky 102,64029. South Dakota 102,57130. Michigan 102,32531. Utah 101,29932. Kansas 100,52333. North Carolina 100,35734. Alaska 100,25835. Ohio 99,70336. Oklahoma 97,52837. Missouri 97,31338. Montana 96,05239. Indiana 95,76440. South Carolina 94,11841. Arkansas 93,51842. Tennessee 93,26843. Georgia 93,09044. North Dakota 91,93045. Louisiana 90,54146. Alabama 84,81147. West Virginia 84,62448. Wyoming 84,21049. Mississippi 83,86150. Idaho 82,086 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWoman paralyzed after attack during weekend hip-hop concert; suspect identified, say policeAffidavit: Goffstown shooting followed fight over smoking pot while positive for COVIDNH prepares to move 30,000 or more off MedicaidCustomer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in ManchesterManchester murder victim released from prison early9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidentsAdam Sandler’s father-in-law arrested with gun in bag at Florida courthouseCOVID in NH: 100-plus hospitalized, 25 dead since August beganBritany Barron to plead guilty to lesser charges in beheading of lover’s corpseNashua woman dead after crash on 293 in Beford Images Videos CollectionsSilver Linings Senior Healthy Living ExpoOver the Edge 2021FEEDNH.org charitable golf tournament Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT