Statistics for the number of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control:

1. Vermont 140,281

2. Massachusetts 137,804

3. Connecticut 135,735

4. Rhode Island 132,011

5. Maine 130,111

6. New Mexico 126,593

7. Hawaii 126,228

8. Maryland 125,958

9. New York 125,899

10. Washington 125,242

11. New Jersey 124,411

12. New Hampshire 124,116

13. California 122,039

14. Pennsylvania 120,867

15. Virginia 120,414

16. Colorado 118,755

17. Delaware 118,750

18. Oregon 118,127

19. Florida 116,736

20. Illinois 115,991

21. Minnesota 113,552

22. Wisconsin 111,568

23. Nebraska 107,252

24. Iowa 105,083

25. Texas 104,712

26. Nevada 104,534

27. Arizona 104,448

28. Kentucky 102,640

29. South Dakota 102,571

30. Michigan 102,325

31. Utah 101,299

32. Kansas 100,523

33. North Carolina 100,357

34. Alaska 100,258

35. Ohio 99,703

36. Oklahoma 97,528

37. Missouri 97,313

38. Montana 96,052

39. Indiana 95,764

40. South Carolina 94,118

41. Arkansas 93,518

42. Tennessee 93,268

43. Georgia 93,090

44. North Dakota 91,930

45. Louisiana 90,541

46. Alabama 84,811

47. West Virginia 84,624

48. Wyoming 84,210

49. Mississippi 83,861

50. Idaho 82,086

