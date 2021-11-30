A digital QR code-based vaccine passport is coming “soon” to Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
His administration, he announced, has “been talking to a lot of other states about” creating an app that would streamline vaccine verification using the scannable QR codes.
“Here’s my QR code,” the governor said, showing the app during an appearance on WGBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Monday.
“That’s my proof that I’ve been vaccinated. It’s easy to access. It’s a universal standard and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states — probably 15 or 20 of them — to try to create a single QR code that can be used for all sorts of things where people may choose to require a vaccine,” he added.
The concept of vaccine passports has been tossed around since the early days of the pandemic, and Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said it’s the best way to “standardize” and avoid confusion as cities reopen and people travel more.
On Tuesday, a spokeswoman said the governor would not issue a mandate for the passport’s use. Sarah Finlaw said Baker “does not support requiring that businesses or other organizations restrict access based on vaccination status.”
But there are concerns by some of the world’s leading health organizations that vaccine passports could provide false security. The World Health Organization has dismissed the idea for international travelers, citing “critical unknowns” about how effective different vaccines are, particularly against the highly infectious COVID variants.