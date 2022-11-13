Hospitals and public health agencies urge Granite Staters to get new COVID-19 boosters to prevent another deadly surge like the winter of 2021 when hundreds of residents died and hospitals were pushed to their limits.
There are fewer reported COVID-19 cases than at this time last year, though there are more cases at nursing homes than there were last fall. State data showed a small uptick in reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths in October after the summer.
Last week, according to state data, 17 people died from COVID-19, and 24 died the week before.
Widely available vaccines and boosters are urged by doctors and public health officials. While most Granite Staters are vaccinated, fewer have received a booster shot designed to protect against newer variants of the virus.
The state estimates 1.1 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but few have received the most recent booster.
“Less than half of the people in the United States who are eligible for a booster have actually received one,” said Sally A. Kraft, vice president of population health for Dartmouth Health, in a statement earlier this month.
“In New Hampshire, the rate of our eligible population that's received a booster is only 32%," Kraft said.
Updated booster shots, meant to protect against newer coronavirus variants, are available to everyone over the age of 5, though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people who recently got COVID wait three months to get a booster shot.
There are also more treatments available for the virus, including Paxlovid and molnupiravir, medications that are most effective when people take them within five days of their symptoms.
