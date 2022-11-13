Hospitals and public health agencies urge Granite Staters to get new COVID-19 boosters to prevent another deadly surge like the winter of 2021 when hundreds of residents died and hospitals were pushed to their limits.

There are fewer reported COVID-19 cases than at this time last year, though there are more cases at nursing homes than there were last fall. State data showed a small uptick in reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths in October after the summer. 