The Red Sox' Alex Verdugo ended Tuesday night's game with a walk-off hit.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

Though the Red Sox have been one of baseball’s higher scoring teams to start the season, quite a few regulars have gotten off to slow starts. Through Tuesday, five of the club’s everyday players were hitting below .200 and over the past two weeks, the lineup as a whole has collectively struggled.

One thing you won’t hear any complaints about, however, is the job Alex Verdugo has done as the club’s leadoff hitter.