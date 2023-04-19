Though the Red Sox have been one of baseball’s higher scoring teams to start the season, quite a few regulars have gotten off to slow starts. Through Tuesday, five of the club’s everyday players were hitting below .200 and over the past two weeks, the lineup as a whole has collectively struggled.
One thing you won’t hear any complaints about, however, is the job Alex Verdugo has done as the club’s leadoff hitter.
Verdugo has gotten off to a terrific start, batting a team-high .348 with a career-best .416 on-base percentage through Boston’s first 18 games. He came up big again in Tuesday’s 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins, going 3 for 5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and the walk-off single down the right field line to clinch the wild Red Sox victory.
All told, he’s been everything the Red Sox could have hoped for.
“He’s a different guy,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He’s moving well, putting good at bats, hitting the ball hard, running hard, playing good defense, his arm is playing again.
“This is the guy people envisioned a few years ago,” he continued. “Hopefully this can continue this season and help us win a lot of games.”
Last year, Cora said, Verdugo fell into a trap similar to the one Andrew Benintendi fell into in 2019, focusing on hitting for power at the expense of his natural ability to spray line drives to all fields. Now Verdugo is back to being the best version of himself, and the 26-year-old outfielder said he feels his skill set meshes with the responsibilities that traditionally come with hitting leadoff.
“I’ve hit leadoff before so I already understood what needed to be done and what it takes,” said Verdugo, who has started 46 games at leadoff in his career and 12 of 18 games this season. “I feel like when you’re hitting, you don’t really think about it, when you’re making it a big deal that’s when it becomes, 'Oh should I be taking pitches, should I be swinging first pitch?’ For me, I go up there and try to have a good at-bat.”
One thing that has also helped, Verdugo said, is the experience of playing in the World Baseball Classic. Traditionally, Verdugo has been prone to slow starts, he said, but by playing high-pressure baseball during Team Mexico’s run to the semifinals, he was able to work through many of his usual early-season issues.
Even though he hit .130 in the tournament, he felt like he was able to gain some momentum heading into the regular season.
“I felt like when the team needed me with a good at-bat, a clutch walk, a clutch hit, something to tie the game or get us closer or put us ahead, I kind of came through in that spot and that gave me some reassurance,” Verdugo said. “I felt like that was maybe my slow start in-season, I got it out of the way there, so now it’s like in-season I was able to get back, get my body right, get my mind right and get my swing right and I just feel like it’s kind of taking off right now.”
Though it’s still early, Verdugo has so far answered the challenge Cora issued him at the end of last season to take the next step as a ballplayer. He’s not only been one of Boston’s top all-around position players, but he has made impressive strides in the clubhouse, Cora said.
“He’s been great,” Cora said. “Talking about the pitchers, watching videos and helping Casas out and everybody else, all the lefties.
“He’s becoming a guy,” he added, “and we’re very proud of that.”
BOSTON — A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online will remain in jail for now, according to court filings.
PARIS — A free climber known as the “French Spiderman” scaled a 38-story skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.
Late-night talk-show hosts were casualties of Tuesday’s surprise settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, which robbed them of weeks of comic fodder by ending one of the most anticipated media trials in history before it even got started.
LIBERTY, Missouri -- An 84-year-old white man charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the man's house in Kansas City pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Wednesday during his first court appearance in the case.
The man charged with murder in the killing of four people in Bowdoin and shooting of three others on Interstate 295 Tuesday had just been released from prison and posted several messages on Facebook in the days before about his struggles and desire for forgiveness.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug’s federal regulatory approval.
WASHINGTON -- Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday plans to unveil a plan to raise the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, according to a source familiar with the plan.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Consumers across the country are finding themselves with more credit card debt than ever before, with American households carrying an average of $7,951 of debt by the end of 2022.