Verizon

A customer enters a Verizon store in San Francisco on July 20, 2021. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc. missed quarterly subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest U.S. wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service.

The company added only 8,000 monthly wireless phone subscribers in the third quarter, according to a statement Friday, well below analysts' predictions for 38,500 new phone customers.