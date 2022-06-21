Manchester’s free Concerts in the Park series kicks off at 6:30 Wednesday at Veterans Park, 723 Elm St., with the Akwaaba Drum and Dance Ensemble, a West African drum and dance group led by New Hampshire Artist Laureate Theophilus Nii Martey.
Martey started his drumming and dance studies at age 6 in Ghana, West Africa, and now resides in Manchester. He was recently appointed by Gov. Chris Sunnunu and the Executive Council to maintain the honorary position as New Hampshire’s Artist Laureate from April 2022 to February 2024.
Other concerts are scheduled for 6:30 pm. July 20 (Mica’s Groove Train), Aug. 3 (Truffle) and Aug. 17 (Soggy Po’ Boys).
Free movies are scheduled for 8 p.m. on June 29 (“Black Panther”), July 13 (“Labyrinth”), July 27 (“Encanto”) and Aug. 10 (“The Wedding Singer”).
The events are sponsored by the city of Manchester. Bring your own blanket or chairs. Food trucks will be on hand at the concerts.
WASHINGTON — U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as prices jumped to a record high — topping the $400,000 mark for the first time — and mortgage rates increased further, pushing out entry-level buyers from the market.
The United States has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.
The law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers was “an abject failure” in which a commander put the lives of officers over those of the children, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw said on Tuesday.
TAIPEI -- Taiwan scrambled jets on Tuesday to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone, including bombers that flew to the south of the island and into the Pacific, in the latest uptick in tensions and largest incursion since late May.