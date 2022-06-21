Manchester’s free Concerts in the Park series kicks off at 6:30 Wednesday at Veterans Park, 723 Elm St., with the Akwaaba Drum and Dance Ensemble, a West African drum and dance group led by New Hampshire Artist Laureate Theophilus Nii Martey.

Martey started his drumming and dance studies at age 6 in Ghana, West Africa, and now resides in Manchester. He was recently appointed by Gov. Chris Sunnunu and the Executive Council to maintain the honorary position as New Hampshire’s Artist Laureate from April 2022 to February 2024.

Other concerts are scheduled for 6:30 pm. July 20 (Mica’s Groove Train), Aug. 3 (Truffle) and Aug. 17 (Soggy Po’ Boys).

Free movies are scheduled for 8 p.m. on June 29 (“Black Panther”), July 13 (“Labyrinth”), July 27 (“Encanto”) and Aug. 10 (“The Wedding Singer”).

The events are sponsored by the city of Manchester. Bring your own blanket or chairs. Food trucks will be on hand at the concerts.