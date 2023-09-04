WASHINGTON — Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a dazzling meteor darted across the sky in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, stunning eyewitnesses. The meteor followed a record hot day in the Washington, D.C., area and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic.
It is probable that the meteor — or rock from space that entered Earth’s atmosphere — was a fireball, or particularly bright meteor. It was seen as far south as Richmond and as far north as New York, according to reports on X, previously known as Twitter.
The NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page said the fireball first became visible as it entered the atmosphere about 47 miles above Forest Hill, Maryland, near the state’s northeastern corner, and was sweeping to the northwest at 36,000 mph. “It disintegrated at an altitude of 22 miles above the Gnatstown in Pennsylvania, having achieved a brightness equal to that of a quarter Moon and traveling just over 55 miles through the atmosphere,” the page said.
Travis Hare described it on X as “an absolutely amazing green fireball sparking through the eastern sky!”
“I saw it in Metuchen, New Jersey. It was bright green! One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Collin Gross.
“What was amazing is how bright it was,” tweeted @jesse_agan, who saw the fireball in Chantilly, Va.
As the meteor passed through the atmosphere, it appeared to burn up — emitting a glowing, bright light before it developed a green tail.
Based on video of the event, the fireball probably became a bolide, which is “a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation,” according to the American Meteor Society.
The American Meteor Society, which encourages eyewitnesses to post reports of meteors on its website, also received dozens of reports, the bulk of them from Maryland and Pennsylvania but also several from D.C., Virginia, New Jersey and New York.
Many eyewitnesses said the fireball passed silently, but others said they heard a boom.
The sightings in the Mid-Atlantic come just a day after a fireball awed sky watchers in Erzurum, Turkey.
