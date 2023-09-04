WASHINGTON — Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a dazzling meteor darted across the sky in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, stunning eyewitnesses. The meteor followed a record hot day in the Washington, D.C., area and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

It is probable that the meteor — or rock from space that entered Earth’s atmosphere — was a fireball, or particularly bright meteor. It was seen as far south as Richmond and as far north as New York, according to reports on X, previously known as Twitter.