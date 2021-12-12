Vicente Fernández, the cowboy crooner who became known as El Rey, the king of Mexican ranchera music, performing traditional songs across Latin America and the United States with his operatic voice and sprawling mariachi group, died Dec. 12 at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was 81.
His death was announced in a post on his Instagram page. After suffering a fall at his home in August, he was hospitalized for several months and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness.
Fernández started out singing for tips on the streets of Guadalajara, a cradle of mariachi music, and rose to become one of Mexico’s most popular musicians, recording dozens of albums that sold an estimated 50 million copies. Backed by violins, horns and guitars, he sang passionate rancheras, rural anthems about cowboys, lovers’ quarrels, cockfighting and tequila.
“For Mexicans, it’s a medicine that lifts you when you’re down,” he told the Dallas Morning News in 1994, describing the genre’s power. “It cheers you. It’s not so much about thinking as it is about feeling.”
Performing live and appearing in nearly 40 movies, Fernández cultivated an image as a charro, a traditional horseman, singing in the saddle at times like Gene Autry or Roy Rogers. He carried an engraved pistol and wore an embroidered sombrero and a suede, hand-stitched charro suit, which he likened to “Mexico’s second flag.” Putting on the uniform before each concert, he said, he felt like an ambassador for his country.
“As long as you keep applauding,” he declared at the start of each show, referring to himself with a Spanish diminutive, “your Chente won’t stop singing.” He frequently performed for more than three hours, striding across the stage as women threw underwear at his feet and men passed bottles to him, offering him a swig between songs.