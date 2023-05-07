BASEBALL-MLB/

Oakland Athletics former pitcher Vida Blue rides in a car on the field before the game against the New York Mets at RingCentral Coliseum on April 16.

 Darren Yamashita/USA Today sports

Vida Blue, the legendary left-handed pitcher who was a key member of the Oakland A’s dynasty of the early 1970s, died Saturday night at the age of 73.

The A’s on Sunday confirmed his death but did not reveal any further details.