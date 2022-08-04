The U.S. economy is facing numerous setbacks, with inflation rising to a 40-year-high, consumer spending declining and a labor market slowdown. Even the video game industry — often described as “recession-proof” because of consumers’ tendency to turn to games in a downturn — hasn’t been insulated from the general downward shift.
Gaming titans Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony all reported declining revenue and missed earnings expectations in the past two weeks. Part of the reason, gaming companies say, is a weakened supply chain, still affected by pandemic-related lockdowns and the challenges of delivering consoles to stores. Another aspect is that much of the world has now reopened and isn’t looking online to forge connections.
“The world is on vacation,” Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in an earnings call on Tuesday.
On Monday, video game conglomerate Activision Blizzard reported $1.64 billion net revenue, a $700 million dip in revenue compared to the same time period last year. CEO Bobby Kotick described a “challenging economic environment,” with many companies announcing hiring freezes and layoffs; still, he said, Activision saw a workforce expansion of 25% compared to the previous year.
The company skipped out on an earnings call, citing its pending nearly $69 billion acquisition by Microsoft. It confirmed in a news release that the deal is still slated to close on June 30 next year, if regulators approve.
While the “Call of Duty” franchise experienced setbacks, elsewhere in the company, King, Activision’s mobile games unit, was thriving. Speaking to The Washington Post, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter called it a “good quarter,” pointing out that the company saw mobile growth, especially in King’s in-app purchases. King’s number of players stagnated, dropping to 240 million compared to 255 million for the same period last year.
Other titles with planned updates are on track, the company said, including “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” “World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King” and “Overwatch 2.” The company confirmed that “Diablo IV” is still planned for a 2023 release. Still, days later it was revealed that a “World of Warcraft” mobile game developed in partnership with the Chinese studio NetEase had been canceled by Blizzard.
“Much of the world is no longer in a lockdown,” said Laine Nooney, assistant professor and historian of video games at New York University. “There’s definitely a sense of global constriction happening right now. It’s pretty apparent the U.S. — which is still nearly half of all global game revenue — is already in a recession. Video games have always been discretionary entertainment. With costs for basic goods like gasoline and food rising, there’s less room in the budget for entertainment.”
There was one bright spot. Electronic Arts reported earnings on Tuesday, sharing that sales were up 22% this year, compared to the same period last year. A large part of that growth was EA’s roster of live service titles such as “Apex Legends.”
“Electronic Arts was wise to stick to its tried-and-true formula of monetizing popular franchises. EA has managed to corner the sports video games market with FIFA, NFL Madden, and its recent addition F1,” said Joost van Dreunen, a lecturer on the business of games at the NYU Stern School of Business. “EA is proving its mastery of monetization with record sales for FIFA Mobile for the quarter, the highest sales for the FIFA franchise, and a 40% increase in daily average players.”
Supply chain problems with consoles may have impacted how many consumers have the newest Xbox and PlayStation products, and consequently, how many new titles they are purchasing. Across gaming companies, those with live service games (like the constantly updating “Apex Legends” or “Candy Crush Saga”) saw microtransactions bolstering their bottom lines.
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson admitted that supply chain constraints affected the business but expressed optimism that console units would restock by next year.
“As the supply chain starts to ease, our expectation is that more and more people pick up that next console,” Wilson said, adding that EA would invest in its sports titles to ensure it would have enough content to entertain gamers for the next eight years of the current generation consoles.
A Russian judge on Thursday handed down a harsh nine-year prison sentence for WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting the player's plea for leniency and her apology for "an honest mistake" in bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country in February.
WASHINGTON - The Homeland Security watchdog now under scrutiny for his handling of deleted Secret Service text messages from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack previously was accused of misleading Justice Department investigators and running "afoul" of ethics regulations while he was a federal agent i…
WASHINGTON - Members of a Senate committee blistered the top executive of the nonprofit organization that runs the U.S. transplant system Wednesday, asserting in questions and comments that its deficiencies are causing needless deaths and patient suffering.