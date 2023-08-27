Long seen as a rising star on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has officially arrived. Hovland ran away with the Tour Championship and lifted the FedEx Cup trophy for the first time in his young career on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Norwegian entered the day with a six-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele and never let that margin get smaller than three. Hovland turned in a final-round 63 at East Lake Golf Club to finish at 27-under 261, while Schauffele fired a 62 but landed at 22 under for the week.