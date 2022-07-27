A NEW SERIES and documentary offer a glimpse at the brave new world of technical distractions that few would have predicted when Al Gore was touting the “information superhighway” way back when.
“We Met in Virtual Reality” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is a first of sorts, having been “filmed” entirely within a virtual reality headset over the course of the past two years. It reveals a world of avatars that participants use to represent themselves — or their fantasy self-image. People meet in virtual clubs, go on VR highway drives and engage in educational seminars. A deaf woman who teaches sign language adopted a VR avatar to reach a wider audience. The couple who gave the film its name lives some 5,000 miles apart in the “real” world, but express nothing but bliss when they are “together.”
“We Met” has a meandering quality and can seem off-putting at first. Its look seems entirely inspired by anime. My first reaction was, given the fact that you could look like anything, why do you all look like wide-eyed underage yet busty Japanese schoolgirls? But I digress.
A theme of anxiety and social unease runs through the film. One participant talks of living an entirely “mute” existence before finding his soulmate in VR, where, his “girlfriend” exclaims, “he just won’t shut up!”
This tale of fellowship and even love may be troubling to some, particularly the parents or grandparents of young people who retreat into this inner dimension. Does VR offer a social connection for those suffering from mental health issues, or does it reflect another symptom?
While “We Met” emphasizes the vulnerability and sensitivity of its participants, the new Netflix limited series “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” offers a crash course in toxic “bro” culture.
“Hated” profiles Hunter Moore, the founder of the Is AnyOne Up? site, which offered a buffet of nude and salacious photos of women, often uploaded without their knowledge and consent by jilted boyfriends. Adding insult to violation, the site invited threads of degrading commentary and shaming.
A brash and abrasive character, Moore exults in his reputation as the “king of revenge porn” and projects a sociopathic disdain for personal responsibility that has made him a hero of sorts to like-minded men.
We also meet some of the women whose images Moore has trafficked, including one woman who claims intimate pictures were stolen when she uploaded them to a cloud service for storage. The photos — and Moore’s dismissal of several requests to take them down — shocked the woman’s mother, who started a campaign to stop him.
So, over six episodes, “Hated” follows overlapping tales of toxic male swagger and a “you’ve-messed-with-the-wrong-mama” tale worthy of a Lifetime Saturday night movie.
• A summer movie musical franchise turned series enters its third season as “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” returns on Disney+.
• Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan offers viewers full access to George Lucas’s special-effects fantasy factory in the documentary “Light and Magic,” streaming on Disney+.
Other highlights
• A violent home invasion on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• A car wreck raises questions on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• A missing persons case involves drug dealers on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Mel Gibson stars in and directs the 1995 historical epic “Braveheart” (6 p.m., Showtime). The film’s tale of violent insurgency made it an immediate political touchstone. It was appropriated by Pat Buchanan when he ran for president in 1996, four years after he coined the term “culture wars.”
Series notes
“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A house hunting ruse on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A Los Angeles hotel with a ghoulish reputation on “Mysteries Decoded” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... College acceptance dramas on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
“The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A gifted program evolves on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Shiny objects and old-fashioned values on the season four premiere of “Wellington Paranormal” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG), followed by a repeat episode (9:30, TV-14) ... The forbidden dance on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Armed robbery on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Amanda Seyfried and Stephen Merchant are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Neil Patrick Harris and Cara Delevingne on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Maren Morris and Art Cruz are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Navy leaders are strengthening their commitment to developing more advanced weapons and other capabilities over some traditional ships to challenge the increasing aggression from China and Russia around the globe, according to the service's 2022 Navigation Plan released Tuesday.
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo - Four people protesting against a United Nations peacekeeping mission were killed on Wednesday in the Congolese city of Uvira when troops fired warning shots which hit an electric cable that fell on them, officials said.
Former president Donald Trump joins hands this week with the biggest controversy in sports when his New Jersey golf club hosts the latest event in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, further cementing his relationship with Saudi Arabia and angering families of 9/11 victims who have decried the…