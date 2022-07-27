A NEW SERIES and documentary offer a glimpse at the brave new world of technical distractions that few would have predicted when Al Gore was touting the “information superhighway” way back when.

“We Met in Virtual Reality” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is a first of sorts, having been “filmed” entirely within a virtual reality headset over the course of the past two years. It reveals a world of avatars that participants use to represent themselves — or their fantasy self-image. People meet in virtual clubs, go on VR highway drives and engage in educational seminars. A deaf woman who teaches sign language adopted a VR avatar to reach a wider audience. The couple who gave the film its name lives some 5,000 miles apart in the “real” world, but express nothing but bliss when they are “together.”