Well, Budget Vogue fashionistas, it seemed only a matter of time before I would become discovered, found out, revealed, and OK, revered.
Someday soon, yours truly will star on the New Hampshire Public TV program “Windows to the Wild” with Willem Lange. Yes, to borrow the words of Ron Burgundy, “I’m kind of a big deal.”
HAH!! I do make myself laugh.
But, honestly, I will be featured as I’m a fan of spending as much time as I can outside, under the sky, swimming, skating, walking, breathing. I keep a log of how often I’m outside with my 1,000 Hours Outside chart. (Find out more at 1000hoursoutside.com)
The producers of “Windows to the Wild” found this out and contacted me about doing a show. I was delighted and wanted to share with you, Budget Vogue fashionistas, that my stylist (that would be me) found it glorious that in just about every shot, vintage prevails.
I wear a pink bathing suit purchased at Fair Tide in Kittery as my friend Moné and I swim in a cool pond last summer. The dress I’m wearing in a summer school outdoor shot was purchased at Salvation Army in Rochester.
And the flannel lined khakis I’m sporting as I skate on Puddle Dock Pond in Portsmouth? Oh, Budget Voguers, Wonderland Thrift all the way.
Being outside is entirely glorious — even in these frigid temps, these strange times. I find it necessary not only for my physical health to walk, to skate, to ski, to breathe, but for my mental health as well.
And, mercifully, there are a plethora of clothes available in my closet I have found, been gifted, and knit myself that make going outside gloriously warm and comfortable.
Is it time for you to celebrate your own 1,000 Hours Outside? Of course it is. Grab your skates, your boots, your mittens, your hat and celebrate the free that is nature.
And do watch for 1,000 Hours Outside on “Windows to the Wild” on your local NHPTV station. it’ll be fun to see you there. I’ll keep you posted.