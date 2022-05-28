It’s been a busy couple of months at my Budget Vogue desk: moving, a California graduation, life.
But in the busyness of la vida loca, it’s good to reflect on what matters, what counts, what is of supreme significance — and that, dear Budget Vogue fashionistas is the all important sleep.
I look forward to sleep as I write this and, mercifully will hit my bed nice and early. It’s been a long week of teaching, of running, of unpacking, of welcoming two daughters back into the nest.
I sleep well. I have a friend who, last week, slept nine hours straight. When she woke up, her first thought was, “Susan sleeps like this EVERY night!”
Yes, I do. I really do.
First things first: My husband and I do not have electronics in the bedroom — no phones, no televisions, no computers. That, to me, would be akin to having a bulldozer under my pillows.
And speaking of pillows, I have down ones, gloriously covered with green linen pillows. I prop myself up to read and then doze after a page or two. Reading and pillows allow me to find the arms of morpheus a lot quicker than any TV show or scroll.
And I sleep. My husband tells me I fall asleep faster than anyone he’s ever met. I am honored by that — it’s a gift. And it’s a skill I’ve been working on for decades.
There is a ritual to my nighttime slumber: a bath, books, good sheets and a peaceful setting. I take a bath every night. Every night. At one time there was a TV in our room and I remember watching “Law and Order” before I fell asleep. As much as I love Sam Waterston, I did not want talk of murder the last thing on my mind as my eyelids closed.
So, Budget Voguers, I hope you can sleep and enjoy a wonderful slumber. If not? Ditch the electronics, fill the bathtub and get some fabulous sheets and pillows that declare YOU the star of the bed.
It’s worth it, dear friends, it’s worth it. Sleep well.