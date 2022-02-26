My friend Colleen has one mug. One. One cup she uses for coffee, for tea, for her libations.
I am astonished by this, as I have more mugs than socks, more cups than pictures I should delete on my camera roll.
But, dear Budget Voguers, I do not apologize for my collections. Drinking tea from a lovely mug, sipping from a beautiful cup? Oh, glorious Voguers, glorious.
My mugs are large. My two favorites are Christmas mugs I scored from Salvation Army that originated at Starbucks. I delight in them and use them year round.
I just found another mug with Stonehenge on it at the same Salvation Army. I’ve never been to that site in England, but I like the idea of going. My mug reminds me that it’ll be there. Maybe I’ll buy a new mug if I go.
My friend Moné just mailed me a mug from Kauai, Hawaii. It’s a beautiful blue and came from the ReStore in Kauai, a locale I fell in love with a few years ago when I had the opportunity to travel to the garden isle. The mug reminds me of a wonderful friend, a wonderful visit, a wonderful store. I sip my tea and think of sun and the beach and laughing in the waves.
There is a mug I have that is beautiful china and celebrates Queen Elizabeth. While I’m not a huge fan of the queen — I mean, she’s OK — I did watch the Netlix series “The Queen.” My favorite part was watching Her Majesty get her tea delivered to her IN BED EVERY DAY. While I sip my tea from my royal mug, I feign I am royalty — as, well, indeed, I am.
Mugs are like rabbits and multiply again and again and again. Could I do with one? Oh, dear Budget Voguers, I seriously doubt it. I admire Colleen’s simplicity and minimalism. I simply need variety and options, I need sips from memories, I need potential trips, I need tales of fancy of tea in bed whilst I wear my tiara.
May you enjoy your mug or mugs, the one you have or the hundreds. Stay well, sip beautifully no matter what and enjoy your morning cuppa.