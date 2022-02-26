My friend Colleen has one mug. One. One cup she uses for coffee, for tea, for her libations.

Susan Dromey Heeter's Budget Vogue column sig

I am astonished by this, as I have more mugs than socks, more cups than pictures I should delete on my camera roll.

But, dear Budget Voguers, I do not apologize for my collections. Drinking tea from a lovely mug, sipping from a beautiful cup? Oh, glorious Voguers, glorious.

My mugs are large. My two favorites are Christmas mugs I scored from Salvation Army that originated at Starbucks. I delight in them and use them year round.

I just found another mug with Stonehenge on it at the same Salvation Army. I’ve never been to that site in England, but I like the idea of going. My mug reminds me that it’ll be there. Maybe I’ll buy a new mug if I go.

My friend Moné just mailed me a mug from Kauai, Hawaii. It’s a beautiful blue and came from the ReStore in Kauai, a locale I fell in love with a few years ago when I had the opportunity to travel to the garden isle. The mug reminds me of a wonderful friend, a wonderful visit, a wonderful store. I sip my tea and think of sun and the beach and laughing in the waves.

There is a mug I have that is beautiful china and celebrates Queen Elizabeth. While I’m not a huge fan of the queen — I mean, she’s OK — I did watch the Netlix series “The Queen.” My favorite part was watching Her Majesty get her tea delivered to her IN BED EVERY DAY. While I sip my tea from my royal mug, I feign I am royalty — as, well, indeed, I am.

Mugs are like rabbits and multiply again and again and again. Could I do with one? Oh, dear Budget Voguers, I seriously doubt it. I admire Colleen’s simplicity and minimalism. I simply need variety and options, I need sips from memories, I need potential trips, I need tales of fancy of tea in bed whilst I wear my tiara.

May you enjoy your mug or mugs, the one you have or the hundreds. Stay well, sip beautifully no matter what and enjoy your morning cuppa.

Susan Dromey Heeter writes and teaches on the Seacoast. Contact her at dromeheet@comcast.net.