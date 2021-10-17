Well, Budget Voguers, let’s talk about death. Let’s talk about the great thrift shop in the sky, the great sale, the time to go.
And what about the stuff, the goods left behind? What are you going to do, besides wear something fabulous in your coffin?
In 1996, my mother died and left behind six adult children. Dad had died in 1982, so it was our second parent, our anchor, our home who was now gone. Some of my siblings had spouses, some had children. At the time, I was single and filled with deep sorrow as my mother left much too soon.
But, there was one thing my mother said that frightened me to no end: “If you all fight about anything, I’ll come back to haunt you.”
And, well, I believed her — and still do.
So, Budget Voguers, aside from having a will, an estate plan, my brothers and sisters and I took to emptying out the house, claiming our loot with a lottery system.
First of all, each of the six of us picked a number. We then looked around the house and, in order of our numbers, took what we wanted. If your number was one, you picked first. If yours was two, you picked next. If yours was three, you got third. It was siblings only, no wives, no husbands, no boyfriends, no friends or nieces or nephews. The picking was simple, easy and fair.
“I’ll take the bed.” “I’ll take this table.” “I’ve got this painting.” And we went round and round until all the “picks” were gone.
I got a beautiful oriental rug with one of my picks and I still have it. It’s one of my favorite floor coverings; faded and loved and a reminder of my little self playing with Matchbox cars over the patterns, the triangles, the squares, the oranges and yellows and blues.
My brothers and sisters took what they wanted, at the end of the day, emotions ran high but laughter did, too: “Hey, do you want this?” “Nope!” We laughed. My mother, like most of us, had a lot of junk.
Oh, and one of the rules? If you had given it to Mom, it was yours automatically, no “pick” required. I was thrilled with some of my European finds I’d given to her: a beautiful creche set, a blue crystal necklace from Prague, a Mexican image of La Virgen de Guadalupe.
When the second parent dies, often there is animosity, there is infighting, and there is grief masquerading as anger. But, dear Budget Voguers, there is no need for that, none whatsoever. Simply keep it simple, make it fun, and avoid the emotions that can damage so much, so unnecessarily.
Enjoy the afterlife, knowing you’ve left not a legacy of stuff, of anger, of want, but a legacy of kindness and knowledge that stuff is never better than love.