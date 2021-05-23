Dear Budget Vogue fashionistas, this column is devoted to the fashion of gratitude, the fashion of acknowledging service — the fashion of thank-you notes.
A young woman I know well graduates from high school this month and is prepared to continue her education at a four-year university. She performed beautifully in high school, is a member of National Honor Society, lettered in three varsity sports. And that is wonderful, but that is not what impresses me as an educator, as a Budget Vogue fashionista.
What impresses me is that she wrote thank-you notes to all those people who helped and supported her during her high school career.
Writing a thank-you note is a lost art. I’m amazed and thrilled this young woman took it upon herself to resurrect an art that has been hijacked by Snapchat, by texting, by TikTok.
Certainly after decades as an educator, I can count on one hand the number of times I have received a letter from a student. It’s happened, just not at the level it should, particularly after this past year and a half.
We sigh at the struggles children have endured during this pandemic, the events they’ve missed, the masks they’ve worn, the connections they’ve lost. Gratitude is not necessarily something I know I’ve celebrated recently. Like so many, I’ve got COVID fatigue, social distance burnout.
So, it is with joy I celebrate someone who took the time to remember a village of support, a network of care. I celebrate an 18-year-old young woman who took it upon herself to write over 40 thank-you notes with her only goal being to say something so simple, so enduring, so needed: Thank you.
May you find that gratitude in your heart, Budget Vogue fashionistas, for those who have brought you joy. And if you have a daughter like mine — who NEVER reads any of my columns but who I hope may sneak a peek at this one — well, lucky, luck you.
Stay well, fashionistas, and bask in gratitude this May and June. And I hope you remember the fine art of the thank- you note.