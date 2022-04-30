In the past two and a half months, my little family and I have sold our home, packed and tossed, laughed and cried, slept and moved and moved and moved.
We’ve moved physically, emotionally, spiritually and, well, exhaustively.
Moving, dear Budget Voguers is not for the faint of heart. Just this morning I spent a good chunk of my life deciding whether or not to keep a wok. Yes, a Bodum, a huge wok that I’ve used probably four or five times. My friend told me to keep it, and I will. But the emotional gymnastics have put me flat out, flat out.
It’s not just that moving is physically draining, it’s the dreams that are crushed.
I just donated TWO juicers to Wonderland Thrift. In my mind, I’ve been drinking freshly squeezed orange juice since 2002. I’ve served homemade lemonade in my backyard; I’ve had brunches where a warm wind blows and friends and I sit in the backyard, sipping the gorgeous libations from crystal glasses which, of course, are glinting in the sun.
But more often than not, dear musers, friends have stopped by with Dunkin’ coffee, we sit and laugh amidst dirty dishes in the sink, amidst a backyard filled with weeds. My dreams are crushed, crushed, crushed.
And that is the truth of moving -- of mourning times that happened and times that didn't. I never did host the outdoor dinner, putting fairy lights so my yard looked like something out of Martha Stewart Living.
I did, however, just watch a video where my nieces and I had a parade in the backyard pool on July 4, 2007. In the film, my niece, Elise wears goggles the size of Pluto, and my daughter, Jane, sports a swim vest that I only recently tossed. I laughed and cried, realizing that memories, as one friend told me, are easier to pack than stuff.
But it’s all stuff -- stuff of dreams realized and tossed, stuff of woks and juicers and emotional and spiritual baggage. It’s work. But, as anyone knows, a good day of work is brilliantly satisfying, emotionally fulfilling, joyfully abundant.
I hope, dear Voguers, one of you may find that juicer and sip on your freshly squeezed drink in your backyard, in the sun, with friends and a warm breeze. I’ll give my dreams to you as I toss and move and let go, and I’ll share with you the new and improved dreams I’ll create as the moving settles and the new part begins.
Stay healthy, Budget Voguers -- and hold onto your wok if it brings you joy.