Generally, Budget Voguers, I write my columns at a cafe, at my desk or at the kitchen table. Today, I write from beneath my duvet, propped up by pillows, sporting my Crane Beach sweatshirt, seated within an arm’s length of my snoozing pooch.
Am I sick? No, just entirely wiped out from my move, my downsizing, my letting go, letting go, letting go.
And the light is at the end of the tunnel, the tunnel crafted with unmatched socks, bins of Christmas décor, lawn equipment, yoga mats, stilettos. It’s an eclectic tunnel, but I am entirely ready to be through — the downsizing, the moving is not for the faint of heart. And while my husband and I have bought and paid for our new little condo in Newmarket, a condo along the Lamprey River, we still have more loose ends than Rapunzel. It’s been a lot.
And while we are almost beyond saying, “we are in the middle of a move,” we have a couple of weeks before we are really in, before it’s settled, done, before we can move from the “middle” to the “end.”
But, in spite of the blood, sweat, tears, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace postings, I know I will come to a place when I sigh and admit, “Yes, I am jealous of myself.” It’s a lot to pore through decades’ worth of memorabilia, life goods, the pictures, the mugs, the Halloween bowl used for years to hand out candy to the neighborhood bats and bunnies.
And my advice to you, dear Budget Voguers? Do what makes sense to you.
If you’re not up to the hauling of junk from the basement, the garage, the attic? Just make sure to leave enough cash so those you leave behind can hire someone to do it. Really, leaving behind too much stuff for someone else to clean is the equivalent of not replacing the toilet paper roll.
I also have learned through this process that it’s lovely to sell, to donate, to give things away to those eager for some of the accumulated treasures I have outgrown. Do I miss them? Not really. They served me well.
And, honestly, while I would not change a thing, while I do mourn my cozy house and the memories, the releasing of goods has allowed me the lightening of loads, both literal and figurative. That walk across Ireland I hope to make? Absolutely possible. That trip to Hawaii? Already in the works. Sometimes the plowing through possessions really does create a path to freedom.
So, dear Budget Voguers, I’ll nap today and read and ready myself for more boxing up and moving until it’s done. Thanks so much for being on this lovely-but-exhausting journey.
The light is at the end of the tunnel, with only a few strands of Rapunzel’s loose ends.