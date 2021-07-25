It’s always a good idea to grab a friend or two when you’re going through stuff — both literally and figuratively. As a Budget Vogue fashionista, life can get overwhelming, overloaded, over the top. And it always helps to share frustrations and challenges with friends.
A few years ago, my friends Patty and Elaine gathered at Patty’s house to go through our closets. We each had way too much and felt the need to downsize, specifically our clothes. So, Elaine and I put all of our clothes in trash bags and lugged them to Patty’s house where she had a full-length mirror. We had our own “What Not to Wear” party and as we laughed and tried on items that had passed their sell-by dates.
We pared down significantly. Patty balked at ditching a long dark overcoat. “But I might want to wear this to a funeral,” she said. Elaine and I, laughing, said, “Whoever’s funeral you’d be attending died in 1969 and should have been buried in that monstrosity.”
And we laughed. And purged. And laughed. And purged.
It’s good to have a fresh set of eyes on clothes that perhaps no longer fit the body or the times. And our rule was that nothing that went into the “donate” pile could come back into our homes. Before I returned to my own home, I first stopped at a thrift store, lightened my load significantly, and felt 20 pounds lighter and 20 years younger.
Recently a friend invited me to help sort through the house of a woman she knew who had passed on. Lily wanted to simply get rid of items, said I could take what I wanted and donate the rest. I enjoyed this task — especially as it helped out Lily in her grief and I knew exactly where to take items: High end went to Find It on First in Dover; leftover cosmetics and toiletries to Wonderland Thrift in Stratham. It felt cleansing and kind, liberating and generous. It’s good to help.
As I continue to purge and donate, I don’t do this alone; it’s way more fun to laugh at my foibles, my “WHAT was I thinking?”
And let’s face it, it’s wonderful to be asked for help and a gift to ask for help ourselves. Both the giver and the receiver blossom in hope and joy.
So, dear Budget Voguers, if you’re downsizing, purging, cleaning out a closet, invite a friend or two over to help you with decisions. Grab a full-size mirror and laugh at your reflection, your memories, your own “WHAT was I thinking?”
Have fun, donate, create more space for joy.
And do share your laughter. Need any help? Just ask.