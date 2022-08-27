It’s been years since I’ve been writing my Budget Vogue column and you, dear Budget Vogue fashionistas have seen me through camping with my children, budget travels to New York City, downsizing and the big move from a home of 21 years.
And, of course, we’ve been to many, many thrift shops together, shared many journeys of the pick and hunt, the score.
You’ve shared my thrill of the $2 Gucci boots, the thrill of the Chanel T-shirt from Salvation Army in Rochester. You’ve shared my delight in the 700 family yard sale in Durham which, sadly, is no longer the event of the year.
Yikes. It sounds like I’m going somewhere — but quite the opposite. I’m here, Budget Vogue fashionistas, to continue the quest of the pick and hunt, the thrill of letting go and, of course, the replenishing of things I really don’t need but that, well, I just love. Don’t we all bask in the hunt, the score, the fun of the find?
But I really did celebrate the letting go of the stuff, the stuff, the stuff. Truly. There is nothing I think of that I’ve missed — in fact, my friend, Marie, just sent me a picture of a bench I’d given her, a bench I’d found at a yard sale in Alaska, a bench I’d used to chat on the phone in the backyard when I needed a reprieve from my children, my husband, my dog. She painted it, added adorable pillows and upcycled this piece in such a way that I gasped at its beauty. I am delighted it is gone and, more importantly, that it lives on in Maine, with a dear friend, with joy.
It’s good to let go, to release, to say thank you to the goods we’ve clung onto for so many years, decades, centuries. It’s also fun to find new and improved goods to enhance our lives, to add comfort and upgrade style. When I gifted my tent to a friend with triplets, I purchased a new tent for myself — easier to put up, with Velcro doors so no more zippered noises to disturb the tranquility of the forest. Sometimes new is better.
Dear Budget Vogue fashionistas, thank you for being on this journey with me, this wonderful path, this exciting discovery of what brings us joy and satisfaction. Need help with your journey?
Do email me any questions or concerns or ideas for my September column. I delight in you readers and would love to make you a part of my next column. Email me at the address below and join the party that is Budget Vogue.