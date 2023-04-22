One of my favorite words is “soothe.” It’s such a calming, peaceful word and feeling. And today, at my Budget Vogue desk, I look around and catch glimpses of what I keep around, what soothes, what provides peace.

Susan Dromey Heeter's Budget Vogue column sig

First of all, there is nothing like beautiful art to offer retreat, framed works that provide a peaceful look, gaze, moment of escape.