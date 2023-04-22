One of my favorite words is “soothe.” It’s such a calming, peaceful word and feeling. And today, at my Budget Vogue desk, I look around and catch glimpses of what I keep around, what soothes, what provides peace.
First of all, there is nothing like beautiful art to offer retreat, framed works that provide a peaceful look, gaze, moment of escape.
Most of my art is from, of course, thrift shops. One I look upon now are blueberries, painted by someone with the name, “TC Vitalli ‘97.”
I found this painting at Salvation Army in Rochester, it’s lovely, painted with blues and violets and greens. I delight in it. It soothes. When has a blueberry ever offered anything but happy? I eat them every morning with my oatmeal. I have no idea who TC Vitalli is — do you?
Paintings I bring in and hang are those I love. After our move, I tossed those I simply hung as they had been gifts or simply filled up space. Those did not soothe; they simply stayed like an old rug or a ratty towel. Enough with that.
Another of my favorite gazes is a landscape I believe from Austria or Germany; it’s signed “M.Landers” and I found it at a thrift shop in the Netherlands, a “Winkel van Sinkel” establishment located in South Limburg. I delight in its simplicity and, when we lived in Alaska, I had it re-framed at Layne’s Art & Frame in Anchorage.
Professional framing is well worth every penny. After I find a beautiful print or piece of art, I invest in that frame that will last for decades.
Most recently I brought two paintings to RiverStones Custom Framing in Rochester. This little shop will celebrate 10 years next year and they not only soothe, they bring expertise to framing, restoration, legacies of photos and art. A good frame makes all the difference in the world. Art that soothes deserves a purview of glory.
What soothes you, Budget Voguers? I hope it is finding art and pictures you gaze upon from a chair or a table, a bath or a couch. Enjoy that gaze.
And need something to soothe up a wall? To brighten a space or a view? Do look around: Art is vibrant, necessary, soothing.