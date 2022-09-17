Last month, I invited you, dear Budget Voguers, to share with me any questions or ideas regarding the “letting go” of stuff, the releasing of goods, the parting with memories.

Susan Dromey Heeter's Budget Vogue column sig

Cheryl LeBlanc of Nottingham responded and wrote the following. And, oh, dear readers, I wept, I laughed and I basked in the joy of love, of kindness, of moving on with grace, dignity and, again, love. Enjoy today’s beautiful guest read.

Susan Dromey Heeter writes and teaches on the Seacoast. Contact her at dromeheet@comcast.net.