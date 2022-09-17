Last month, I invited you, dear Budget Voguers, to share with me any questions or ideas regarding the “letting go” of stuff, the releasing of goods, the parting with memories.
Cheryl LeBlanc of Nottingham responded and wrote the following. And, oh, dear readers, I wept, I laughed and I basked in the joy of love, of kindness, of moving on with grace, dignity and, again, love. Enjoy today’s beautiful guest read.
.
Susan,
I read your column religiously and find it very entertaining. This past Sunday you requested we, the readers, submit thoughts or experiences to you to help with ideas to reach your following.
I recently, in the last 6 years, became widowed and have adjusted to this new life as one very well. I was married for 43 years to this man and I knew he was a collector of “I might need this” things. Six years later I am still cleaning out those things. At the time of his passing, I had, as all newly widowed people know, important changes to attend to.
Although everyone is different in grief, first for me was to clean out the closet. That was pretty easy. At the time, he had suits that were all different sizes since in the last few years his weight fluctuated. I brought those to Gentlemen’s Warehouse summer drive. I don’t know if they still do this but back then you could bring dress shirts, shoes, suits, dress jackets, to them and they worked with a group to distribute these items to people who would need dress clothing for job interviews. I felt good knowing someone could benefit from this slightly used clothing.
Next up were the 3 cars… He was a classic car buff. His baby was a 1958 Austin Healey that he restored from a pile of junk (that is my interpretation, not his). He brought it back to life to the point it was award-winning at most shows he entered. I am a short person and I couldn’t drive it since the space from the seat to clutch/brake was too great, so I needed to sell. A friend helped me with marketing and I sold it to another car buff in Syracuse, N.Y. Happy it went to a good home.
Second was a project he had taken on a short time before he died: a 1928 Fiat. He had intentions of restoring it so it was totally disassembled and in boxes with the engine in a repair shop. Most people want to get in a car and drive away, not bring it home in boxes and put it together like a Lego set. That finally went to a guy in Oregon who does this, basically, as a living. Again, pleased it went somewhere it could live on.
Third vehicle was not so easy emotionally. Our ’71 MG Midget. We were original owners from ’71 and drove it on our honeymoon. It never saw snow or rain and was completely still original with mileage of 45K. Cherry condition and had also won many awards when entered into shows.
It took me 5 years to finally come to terms that I should sell. I loved driving it but I wasn’t using it enough to justify maintenance & costs. Also being 70 years old, it was a feat of strength to get in and out of it. Those cars need to be enjoyed. Fortunately, it went to a person who loved it and had the time and money to keep it “young”. My peace with the cars was complete.
Next were the tools. Who needs 5 screwdrivers all the same size or 30 pieces of different size PVC piping stashed behind the garage in the “in case I need it” pile??? Or rusted wrenches at the bottom of a toolbox that looks like it hasn’t been opened since the turn of the century — not the 21st, but the 20th. I had tools that I had no idea what you could do with them. Actually some looked pretty scary. That prompted a call to ReStore and they were very happy to oblige in taking them away.
After all this rambling, my point is maybe you could use the idea that the challenge of finding homes for someone else’s “stuff” left to you, although emotional, can also be rewarding. I am comfortable with where everything ended up and I know he would be ok with it too. Secret: I put a few of his ashes in his cars in places that would not be vacuumed up so he will travel along in their new life.
Thank you, Cheryl, for writing one of my most favorite columns ever. Thank you, Budget Voguers, for being such a great part of this beautiful journey of stuff, of love, of parting with such sweet sorrow.