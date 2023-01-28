I once sold a fur coat I’d purchased in Alaska on eBay. It was a full length mink, lined, glorious, with a hood. While living in the 49th state, I carried my new baby underneath the pelts and would walk in the sub-zero temps. I would even wear it while ice skating on Anchorage’s Westchester Lagoon. It was mahogany, warmer than anything I’d ever owned before or since.
Alas, dear Budget Voguers, once I moved back to New Hampshire, I found I did not need a fur coat like I once did in the Last Frontier. But, some years later, I did need some cash to take that Alaska-born baby and her sister to New York City.
So, I sold the coat and made $500. As I’m a frugal NYCer, we made the profits of that coat transform into memories. My girls and I saw two Broadway shows and stayed at the now defunct Sailors, Soldiers, Marines Club of Manhattan. We laughed, ate pizza, learned the ways of the subways and celebrated that we put nothing on credit cards — no debt. The coat that once warmed me in Alaska served to warm my babies with memories, travel, experience.
And as I sit at my Budget Vogue desk, I think fondly of transforming goods into cash, things into memories. I’ve found four ways to continue the downsize: donate, sell, consign, give away.
Donate is pretty obvious. Just release the stuff that no longer serves you to places that serve communities, people, places with hope.
In February, The Fabulous Find in Kittery, Maine will be donating part of its profits to Sober Sisters Recovery at Malley Farm of Somersworth (sober-sisters.org). Wonderland of Stratham is forever serving its community.
You know your places, Budget Voguers. Donate some of your good stuff, get the tax write-off and the satisfaction that someone will be as thrilled with your find as you were when you first bought it.
To sell goods is simple. The venues I have used include Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Craigslist. There are more out there but these ones have worked for me. Take some great pictures, post, open up a Venmo account and then — voila! — you may have an opportunity to let go and get some cash. If you need help, ask — or go on Youtube and find a video of selling on the venue of your choice. There are scads of Youtubers willing to help.
Alas, safety first. If I am selling something I can carry or put in my car, our meeting place is always a police station. If it’s something larger, I have someone nearby to ensure that the buyer does not transform a simple transaction into a potential episode of “Law and Order.” Use your common sense, of which you have plenty. You wouldn’t be reading this column if you didn’t!
Lately, I’ve been bringing some high-end clothing and goods to The Wear House in Portsmouth (wearhouseportsmouth.com). I’ve earned some cash on a Louis Vuitton suitcase, I currently have some St. John leather pants on the rack, and I just dropped off a Coach tote I’d used for a season. The Wear House is very selective, but hey, it’s worth the try. Whatever is not taken to consign can be returned to you or donated.
Finally, sometimes it’s just easiest to give things away. In my thrift shop travels, I can never resist a colorful Pyrex bowl. And, as a result, this Budget Vogue fashionista had enough Pyrex to outfit Cuba. So, I found a colleague who LOVES Pyrex and I gave her just about all of it. I felt light, she was delighted, I now have room in my cupboard for the TWO pieces I saved. It’s good to release, especially for those who WANT your stuff. Giving just to unload? Well, that’s a Pyrex bowl of a different color.
So, there you go, Budget Voguers. Enjoy the release, the cash, the unloading. And that baby I carried around beneath my fur coat in Anchorage now lives in Brooklyn. That Louis Vuitton suitcase? Another transformation into a memory of Broadway, pizza and subways.
Stuff is stuff. Memories and travel? Ah, like skating in Alaska while wearing a fur coat.