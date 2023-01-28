I once sold a fur coat I’d purchased in Alaska on eBay. It was a full length mink, lined, glorious, with a hood. While living in the 49th state, I carried my new baby underneath the pelts and would walk in the sub-zero temps. I would even wear it while ice skating on Anchorage’s Westchester Lagoon. It was mahogany, warmer than anything I’d ever owned before or since.

Alas, dear Budget Voguers, once I moved back to New Hampshire, I found I did not need a fur coat like I once did in the Last Frontier. But, some years later, I did need some cash to take that Alaska-born baby and her sister to New York City.