Several years ago I wrote a column about “The Portrait of Collecting” where artist Jeff Phillips’ collection of photos were featured. These photos showed “Edna of the 1950s” in various locales: a cruise ship, a divan, a dining room table.

Edna has stayed with me over the years, and I thought of her as I traveled through my own collection of slides from decades past, from the lands of flowered sofas and women smoking with painted nails and sporting fabulous hats.