Several years ago I wrote a column about “The Portrait of Collecting” where artist Jeff Phillips’ collection of photos were featured. These photos showed “Edna of the 1950s” in various locales: a cruise ship, a divan, a dining room table.
Edna has stayed with me over the years, and I thought of her as I traveled through my own collection of slides from decades past, from the lands of flowered sofas and women smoking with painted nails and sporting fabulous hats.
It was entirely Budget Vogue to finally go through the myriads of photos and slides from the last century.
Note, dear Budget Voguers, I did not make this anything resembling a slog. In fact, I delighted in the organizational aspect of the hundreds of slides and photos. As it was February break from school, I grabbed my bin of pictures and traveled to a cottage on the south shore of Massachusetts. And I tossed, I tossed, I tossed. I released and let go of so much — of family, of duplicates, of the past.
It’s all very liberating.
Certainly I saved important pictures that reflect my family’s history, including my Grandfather Footit carrying drinks at my mother’s wedding. He wears a handsome tuxedo and has his gray hair parted in the middle; he’s quite dapper. I sent this picture to my nieces and nephews, sharing with them that Grandfather fought in World War I and encouraged them to watch the newer version of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a tremendous and heartbreaking film depicting the devastation of war, of lives, of humanity.
Other pictures show babies and beaches, picnics and weddings. They are lovely but I found no need to save THEM ALL. There is no library ever being built in my honor. A friend suggested I simply bring the slides to Walgreens, have them digitized and create Google Slide Shows.
Easy. Simple. Done.
Certainly, there are more pictures, more bins and memories to process. A friend stopped by to give me some company through my project, and she brought up her own bins of memories. Kathy pondered, “Maybe I’ll just toss them without opening and sorting through any of them.” And, dear Budget Voguers, that is entirely an option. There is no law against it. I have a friend who went through her mother’s house and tossed every picture on the wall. “I just threw them out — uncles, people I had no memory of, all of it.”
And good on her. Easy. Simple. Done.
Finally, done is better than perfect. It’s good to process memories, people, places, history. But, ultimately, we’ve already lived through those events, those moments. I found a picture of myself as a miserable 14-year-old, it was glorious to toss, to say, “Hasta luego, 1974 Susan!”
So, Budget Voguers, toss, keep, do what makes sense to you. And, honestly, if you can gaze out at the ocean as you sort, all the better.