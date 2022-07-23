Ironically, I found a copy of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” at a thrift shop and have been reading it while sunning on the beach, with my bag of beach goods in which everything I’ve packed sparks joy: the M&Ms, the towel, the goggles I just bought at CVS, the sunblock.
And, while I have resisted Marie Kondo for years, it’s been far less painful to read her than I thought. So, here at my sandy Budget Vogue desk, I’ll give you my take on the “Japanese art of decluttering and organizing.”
First of all, even though my family and I downsized big time this spring, I still frequent thrift shops — I replenish. And, I love stuff, love the hunt, celebrate the finds.
Marie Kondo probably does yoga over rifling through cast offs, probably meditates rather than hyperventilates at packed racks, I unapologetically love the hunt, the score, the thrill. In fact, thrift shopping IS my yoga and meditation. It’s my zen.
But, I am trying that spark joy thing. There really are too many books unread, too many items in my closet that lie to me — especially the size 4 jeans that whisper, “You’ll get back into me, one day!”
Yeah, Budget Vogue fashionistas, that’s not going to happen. So, out you go, sparkless jeans, out you go.
Maria Kondo does write about “stockpiling” and, I have to admit, I do stockpile tan pants. I love a good pair of khakis, and with a black shirt, my outfit is ready. And, I am basically a slob so a pair of light colored trousers has a myriad of stains: coffee, ink, ice cream. So, I wear them out — literally and figuratively. I love my stockpile — and, in my COVID post-menopausal chow down, it’s been good to have a variety of sizes. And the ones with the elasticized waists are especially joy sparking.
Finally, Budget Voguers, it’s just good to get some insight from any book that provides gentle and kind guidance. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” does that beautifully.
Had I written this guide, I might have been far more direct and abrasive: “Why the hell do you have TWENTY opened bottles of salad dressing? Is it too much for you to reach behind that mystery Pyrex container and use THAT one?” Truly. I’ve been on the other end of that kind of directed mandate. Shame, my friends, is no longer welcome in my home OR my fridge. Marie Kondo is kind and kindness ALWAYS sparks joy.
Be well, Budget Voguers, and if you find a copy of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” do know that it’s not only a great beach read, it’s a hug of a cool breeze and a start of a cleaner closet, a lighter you and a better day.
And if you’ve got more than one salad dressing open in your fridge, enjoy, Budget Vogue fashionistas, enjoy.