Ironically, I found a copy of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” at a thrift shop and have been reading it while sunning on the beach, with my bag of beach goods in which everything I’ve packed sparks joy: the M&Ms, the towel, the goggles I just bought at CVS, the sunblock.

And, while I have resisted Marie Kondo for years, it’s been far less painful to read her than I thought. So, here at my sandy Budget Vogue desk, I’ll give you my take on the “Japanese art of decluttering and organizing.”

