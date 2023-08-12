Generally, Budget Voguers, I write of the joy in finding things, in organizing things, in celebrating beauty and fashion. Today, however, I am going to give you a plan for the family upon a death, a departure, a loss. We’ll look at a strategy that can work with all families, with the bequeathing of goods, objects, memories.
I’m going to share my experience with what I’ll call the “Dromey Pick Strategy.”
When my mother died in 1996, she left behind a house filled with memories and, well, stuff. As my Dad had died in 1982, he was not there to hold onto jewelry, paintings, and what have you. And not that Nancy had a home filled with jewels and treasures, but there were things that her six children were hoping to take to their own homes.
So, in order that calm replace chaos, logic replace emotion, all six of the siblings took a number from a hat. The numbers were 1 through 6. Whoever got number 1, got to pick first. That meant they could go around the house and choose what they wanted. The person who was second then took their turn, and on the "picking" went, until the last of the things was taken. I think I had number 3 and was thrilled that my first pick was an oriental rug I’d always loved and hoped I’d get.
And, to be clear: In the Dromey clan, in-laws and grandchildren were not invited. This was a children-only event. Simple, easy, clean, fair.
Also, if you had given something to Mom as a gift, it was automatically yours.
Friends have used this strategy in their own homes and it’s allowed for a simple way to distribute goods. Sure, there was some sorrow in perhaps not getting a ring or a favorite pan, but in the end, the “Dromey Pick Strategy” allowed for a really peaceful unpacking.
In fact, upon the final pick, there was no animosity and, more often than not, conversations went, “Hey, do you want this?”
In the end, stuff is stuff and family can be glitchy. But, ultimately, the “Dromey Pick Strategy” works.
Keep it simple, Budget Voguers, keep it honest. Questions? Reach out. Truly. Peace is way more worthwhile than stuff -- every time, every day, every moment.