Susan Dromey Heeter's Budget Vogue column sig

Generally, Budget Voguers, I write of the joy in finding things, in organizing things, in celebrating beauty and fashion. Today, however, I am going to give you a plan for the family upon a death, a departure, a loss. We’ll look at a strategy that can work with all families, with the bequeathing of goods, objects, memories.

I’m going to share my experience with what I’ll call the “Dromey Pick Strategy.”

Susan Dromey Heeter writes and teaches on the Seacoast. Reach her at dromeheet@comcast.net.