IS THERE ANYTHING more calming than a haircut?
I suppose a customer could fret that a fell slip of a barber’s finger could cleave the scalp. Notwithstanding that risk, the minute that your rear end hits the barber chair, calm prevails.
The barber follows the customer’s requests, the customer becomes the center of attention, and he controls the small talk for a half hour or so. As I said, a calming experience.
And while Derek Archambault provides a calm haircut at his downtown Manchester barber shop, his moonlighting gig is anything but.
“So I walk the same way home each night
To find that back alley pusher and take his life.
And I ain’t ashamed for what I’ve done
I’ll take an eye for an eye until every junkie is blind.”
Archambault is a rock singer, the lyricist and front man for Defeater, an established band in the hardcore punk rock genre.
As a punk rock singer, his assault-style performance features Archambault lurching across stage, screaming (“it’s not singing, mostly”) fatalistic lyrics while his musicians churn out power chords under a driving beat.
At Maxwell’s Barber Shop, Archambault speaks in an even, soft tone. Someone getting a haircut can gaze at wall decorations that include Red Sox banners or old Manchester postcards.
Background music includes some more established rock as well as jazz piano and Frank Sinatra. With a collared shirt and etched hairline, Archambault could be a real estate sales agent if not for the skin-altering tattoos that cover both arms.
“Barbering’s pretty cut and dry,” said Archambault, who is 41. “People are coming in for a service, and I want to give them the best service I can.”
A lot of barbers have side gigs. On Kelley Street, Tracy Davie operates a tax preparation service inside La Coupe Barber Shop.
She got into hair 14 years ago after burning out on accounting. For $10,000 tuition and 10 months of training, she got a new career, she said. But tax preparation is good money, so she balances the two (except for this time of year, when next month’s tax deadline squeezes her schedule).
“The only similarity between the two would be helping people,” Davie said.
Burnout prompted Archambault also to put down the microphone and take up the shears.
By 2017, the band had been together for nine years. Some years involved nine months of touring, not just the United States but Europe, Australia and Asia.
Barbering, Archambault said, allowed him to step back. But two years after taking up the snippers, Archambault was back at rock ‘n’ roll, and the band put out an album titled “Defeater.” It won praise by critics.
“Defeater has continued their decade-long trend of not writing bad albums,” wrote Eddie Sims in Distorted Sound Magazine in 2019.
Writing in Punknews.org, RENALDO6g said Defeater “may well be the best in the post-hardcore/screamo genre ... ever.”
“It’s good to remember that in Derek (Archambault)’s vocals, while we mostly associate a sense of doom, gloom and hurt, there’s also a profound sense of hope locked in,” the review concludes.
So by all means, thrash while you still can.
Defeater is spending a weekend in Europe in June. They’ve booked gigs in Boston and Brooklyn to celebrate the 10th year of their most popular album, “Letters Home.” And they’re booked for a rock festival in Alabama in September.
Most of the venues seat about 500 or so; Archambault said they only tour when they’ll break even financially nowadays.
Named after Archambault’s 4-year-old son, Maxwell’s opened five months ago in a Stark Street storefront. Every once in a while, a customer will come in, repeat a lyric and describe how much the band means to them.
Archambault calls that humbling. “To me, we’re just a silly little hardcore band that started years ago,” he said.
And to keep him grounded, there’s the calming life at Maxwell’s.
“I like the meticulous nature of it,” he said about barbering.
“I’m a very meticulous person. I get to try to make a haircut as meticulous as possible.”