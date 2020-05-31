We've been battling this plague, it seems, forever.
This destructive, deadly organism that hails from China. Its biological structure so evil that it renders any cure hopeless.
An enemy that can be defeated only if human society can act responsibly and in unison.
The challenge is daunting. At best, we are at a standstill.
That enemy is milfoil and similar invasive organisms from far-flung corners of the globe. For 30 years now they have thrived in our American waters, consuming and multiplying and destroying, or at least upending, delicate lake ecosystems.
And it's not going away.
“It’s like a disease, it’s like a contagion. It’s a very apt metaphor for today’s times,” said Tom O’Brien, president of NH LAKES, a private, non-profit organization that advocates for the state’s 1,000 lakes.
Like the novel coronavirus, invasive species such as milfoil, sandwort and zebra mussels entrench themselves into a host before we know it.
And they arrive in roundabout ways.
Milfoil was a plant suitable for fish tanks. Years ago, someone dumped their fish tank into a lake and the plant took off. It’s so fecund that a rootless stem can attach to a propeller and, get unknowingly hauled to another lake.
There it floats off, attaches to the lakebed and grows so unabated it can choke off the light to native plants and upset the balance of life in our lakes and rivers. About 80 New Hampshire lakes are infected, O’Brien said.
The parallels between COVID-19 and milfoil keep going. I wish I could claim credit for such perception. But the analogy originates from my morning dog-walking buddy Mike Yatzus.
On weekday mornings several of my Manchester neighbors give our pooches an off-leash jaunt in nearby woods. Our minds roam as well. (Get a handful of middle-aged men together, and topics reach into realms of absurdity when we can’t dwell on Boston sports.)
The comparison arose as Yatzus and I discussed one of Manchester’s finest gems, Lake Massabesic. It has been infected with no-longer-novel milfoil for nearly 30 years, according to John O’Neil, who manages the Massabesic watershed.
“I believe we can bring it under control, but I don’t think we’ll ever be fully rid of it,” O’Neil said.
Waterworks spends about $40,000 a year to battle milfoil. Herbicide would be an easy control, but is avoided because Massabesic is our drinking water.
Waterworks divers pick the plants, sometimes using suction harvesters. They also lay tarps on the lake bed to smother invasive plants. And infested areas have been posted off-limits.
But the most effective measure is human behavior, like washing hands and limiting exposure.
After a nice day on the lake, boaters should wash their boats, O’Brien said. State law requires it. NH LAKES posts volunteers and paid staff, termed “lake hosts” throughout the state to encourage boaters to wash. And for the last two weeks, the organization parked a portable, powered machine at Massabesic launches to dry boats, which also helps with eradication.
So much of the cure rests with responsible human behavior. As with coronavirus, is society up to the task?
Photographer David Lane and I ran into fishing buddies Hank Drechsler and Tom Coleman as they loaded their boat into the lake on Thursday. They know milfoil is a danger and that boats transport it from lake to lake.
Milfoil attaches mostly to their trailer, they said. And it’s more of a problem when water levels are low, they said.
They clean both boat and trailer when they’re done fishing. Drechsler said the precautions really don’t apply to them because they rarely fish anywhere except Massabesic.
“I just know they don’t want to contaminate other lakes,” Coleman said.
And with that, they were off on an early morning fishing trip.
Upward of 90% of boat owners are like Coleman and Drechsler and take preventive action, according to O’Brien.
“The problem is,” he said, “it only takes one person, one boat and one fragment of milfoil.”