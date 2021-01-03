AS WE PACK AWAY our Christmas decorations and return to solving the world’s problems — or at least New Hampshire’s problems — it’s best to always consult Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” for guidance.
The movie has a lot to say about affordable housing and homelessness. George Bailey and his father showed how to succeed in low-cost housing: Stand up to financial tyrants. Build modest homes. Consider a customer’s character as much as his income when writing a mortgage. Rely on angels.
But today I focus on Ma Bailey.
She got scant attention, but Ma Bailey did her part. A Bailey Boarding House existed in both Bedford Falls and Pottersville. It was a spacious house where a single person could rent a warm room and share a bathroom and a daily meal.
Manchester has a Ma Bailey. Her name is Susan Ventresca.
For 25 years Ventresca has run Washington Manor, a boarding house in a middle-class neighborhood at Prospect and Russell streets. She also operates a more structured 16-bed assisted living home a few blocks away at Prospect and Pine streets.
As many as 18 people live at Washington Manor, a couple of them for decades. They pay $600 a month for a single room, $450 for a shared room.
They can come and go as they please. They get one meal a day around noon. There’s a TV in the living room and internet hookups.
Overnight guests are forbidden. And the biggest rule is no alcohol or drugs. It’s not a social program or run by a fancy non-profit. Just Ventresca making her way in life.
“If it wasn’t for her, I’d be six feet under,” said Bob Bellaud, who has lived there for three years, cooks the meal for the house and keeps an eye over everything, and everyone. Another resident keeps the place clean. (In a departure from my Ma Bailey example, Ventresca does not live at the house, but she comes and goes a lot.)
Bellaud, 64, said he worked at a local factory for about 20 years before he got laid off. He ended up homeless and became despondent after his son, an Iraqi war veteran, committed suicide. He considered doing the same when a Manchester firefighter encouraged him to get out of his funk. He landed at Washington Manor.
Alan Martin has been there about a year. He was living with friends and on the verge of getting kicked out when his case manager with the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester called Ventresca.
“I feel safe here,” said Martin, who works in shipping for Amazon.
He speaks in a living room decorated with Victorian-era wallpaper. Curtains are closed to accommodate a big-screen TV that droned in the background.
Steve, 67, showed me his room. He has a dormitory-sized refrigerator, microwave, thin mattress on a frame, and an 8-foot-long table that holds his laptop, papers, and doughnuts and other treats.
“Things are pretty good here,” he said.
Ventresca doesn’t need to advertise. Hospitals will call and ask her to take a patient who doesn’t have anywhere to go. Same with the local mental health agency, whose nurse was checking on a resident when I visited last week.
The community in the boarding house provides stability that the residents would lack in a rooming house or apartment, Ventresca said. “They need structure and protection, just a little bit. They need someone to help them along.”
Sadly, Washington Manor may be a throwback to Hollywood sentimentality, not a solution to 21st century problems.
“My sense is there are not that many, but they used to be more prevalent years ago,” said Dean Christon, chief-executive of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. The agency underwrites housing loans, and Christon is a member of the state Council on Housing Stability, which Gov. Chris Sununu threw together after the state evicted homeless people from the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn in November.
The state has a fair number of group homes, where everyone from parolees to mentally ill people live together, he said. They usually are run by nonprofits and transitional in nature; a resident is expected to eventually move to an apartment or house.
Anyone who would want to open a boarding house would run into a couple of problems. They would need local permits. That’s not easy; a sober living group home just a block away from Washington Manor was run out by neighborhood opposition last year.
And most federal government housing loans are limited to units with fully contained kitchens and bathrooms, Christon said.
Ventresca said zoning wasn’t an issue when she and her husband, now deceased, purchased the two locations; they were existing boarding homes. In the early years the operation was a challenge, mostly because of the cost of complying with Fire Department regulations.
But now things run smoothly. She said the effort coincides with her Christian faith.
“I don’t have the answer for everything,” Ventresca said, “I just do what I do when I’m supposed to do it.”