Last fall, New Horizons made it as clear as an icicle on a sunny February morning.
The no-vacancy sign was going to start flashing at the city’s main homeless shelter once it reached its capacity of 138.
No. 139 isn’t going to get a bed, not even a mat on the floor.
He’ll get a phone number — 211, the statewide help line for social assistance, where an operator might tell him there’s an open bed in a shelter in Claremont or Rochester. A lot of good that does at 7 p.m. when the air is losing heat as fast as a shorted-out electric blanket.
That’s when Pastor John Rivera stepped up.
Rivera runs Hope Tabernacle, a non-denominational church located in the heart of the center city.
Since December, Hope Tabernacle has opened one of its buildings for what the city describes as an “emergency warming center.” If the nighttime temperature drops to 15 or below, the center opens at 7.
Staffed by volunteers, the center provides a cot, a blanket and a pillow. You can get a bowl of soup and a word or two of encouragement.
Mellow spiritual music, kept at a low volume, is barely noticeable, at least to the conscious mind.
“Thus far they’ve done amazing work,” said Philip Alexakos, the city Health Department’s chief operations officer. He described the effort in blunt, public health terms like “fatality prevention” and “cold weather surge.” But he does recognize some intangibles.
“The caring and concern is remarkable. I wish we had more of that in society. It’s inspirational,” he said.
Hope Tabernacle is at the corner of Union and Cedar streets. The former home of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is bounded by a stonewall and iron gates, which creates a little compound with three buildings. The homeless sleep in a three-story brick building that predates the church and was originally the St. Agnes Catholic school.
Not anyone can show up. The city, New Horizons and hospitals worked out a system. People shut out of New Horizons get a wrist band and are then directed to Hope Tabernacle.
The volunteers greet them and they get their pick of cots. They can sit at a table and eat a hot snack. They’re asked to fill out paperwork for services, but it’s not mandatory and just about everyone on the street has gone through the services routine.
Volunteers clean them up and offer dry clothes if needed. They have taken training, including first aid and Narcan administration.
“They can come in whatever shape they’re in. I don’t want them to freeze to death,” said Jeff Knuckles, who runs a lunch program called Harmony House in the church’s parsonage.
Last Wednesday about half the cots were occupied. Several said they favored the easy-going atmosphere and cots over the crowds and foam pads at New Horizon’s overflow area.
“You don’t have to listen to 40 people snoring in your ear when you’re trying to sleep,” said Michael Depont, 37. It was his first night at the shelter, but he has attended the church’s Harmony House lunch program on the grounds.
Ben Rainault, 43, who normally beds down in a lean-to on the edge of the city, was both a guest and a volunteer.
“They’ll talk to people if they show an interest (in religion),” Rainault said, “but they don’t really push, push.”
Most of the guests sat on cots. One read a Bible. Some listened to music on their phones. Some were meticulous and sorted out their belongings and arranged the bedding. Others crawled under a blanket and quickly dozed off.
A couple in separate cots held hands. Lights go out about 9:30 p.m.
Rivera, who was affiliated with the Brooklyn Hope Tabernacle before taking the position in Manchester, said the shelter is something God wants his church of about 130 people to do.
Except for volunteer training, he gets no contributions from the city. Several churches provide food and help with heating oil.
Alexakos said the effort is based on a Seacoast model, where the cold weather surge shelter rotates among churches. He is optimistic that Hope Tabernacle is a short-term solution, and a city-funded consultant is preparing a permanent solution for homelessness.
With this effort, it seems that outreach to the homeless has come full circle.
In the late 1970s and early ‘80s, a Catholic nun and priest, Sister Angie Whidden and Msgr. Phil Kenney, launched a soup kitchen and shelter that grew into New Horizons.
It became increasingly secular over the years, happy to take government and foundation grants, and merged with Families in Transition two years ago.
Now another religious group — Hope Tabernacle, which describes itself as non-denominational Christian — is treading in the footsteps of Whidden, Kenney and the guy who did similar work about 2,000 years before them.
“We need more help in the city, more people to open their doors,” said Amy Boisvert, 46, who was volunteering Wednesday night. “We can go to church all day and pray. But when we leave and shut our doors, we’re hypocrites.”