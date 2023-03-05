 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City Matters: A meter reader at the door turns out to be a future president

Cynthia Diamantis
Buy Now

Cynthia Diamantis poses with a picture of her mother, Glykeria, at her Manchester apartment on Thursday. Her mother mistook then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter for a meter reader.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Diamantis
Buy Now

James Diamantis, son of Glykeria Diamantis, shakes hands with Jimmy Carter in this undated family photo.

THE CHILDREN AND grandchildren of Glykeria Diamantis don’t know the date.

But it was cold, a pre-climate-change cold that prompted Glykeria, or Glyko for short, to button up her Cedar Street home in the mid-1970s.

Cynthia Diamantis
Buy Now

Cynthia Diamantis in her doorway of her Manchester apartment on March 2, 2023.
Cynthia Diamantis
Buy Now

The home where Jimmy Carter paid a visit at 575 Cedar Street in Manchester.
Cynthia Diamantis
Buy Now

Family photo of Cynthia Diamantis’ mother taken in 1989.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred