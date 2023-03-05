City Matters: A meter reader at the door turns out to be a future president

THE CHILDREN AND grandchildren of Glykeria Diamantis don’t know the date.
But it was cold, a pre-climate-change cold that prompted Glykeria, or Glyko for short, to button up her Cedar Street home in the mid-1970s.
The cold made everyone think about heat, and Glyko, 63 at the time, was expecting the meter reader from the gas company. So when a man appeared at her door with a hat, jacket and clipboard, she welcomed him in and ushered him to the basement.
“When he got down there, he asked ‘what can I do for you?’” said Glyko’s daughter, Cynthia Diamantis. “She panicked; who had she let in? He told her he was running for president.”
And with that, a first-generation Greek immigrant who had worked in the Manchester textile mills met Jimmy Carter, who would win the New Hampshire primary to become 39th president of the United States.
The visit has become Diamantis family lore, and it’s an appropriate time now to revisit it with Carter in hospice care.
The story harkens back to a simpler time, both for America and New Hampshire, when a former governor of a far-away state could knock on doors, meet voters one-on-one and go on to become president.
On Feb. 24, 1976, Carter won the Democratic primary with 28% of the vote, topping a four-person field. His closest rival was Arizona congressman Mo Udall, who pulled 23%.
“In those days, the common phrase was Jimmy Who? Nobody knew the man, but by the time the primary came around, he had done his job,” said George Bruno, a Manchester lawyer who ended up working in the Carter White House.
Bruno said Carter eschewed a suit and tie for everyman clothes. He visited shopping malls, bowling alleys and diners. He rented a home in New Hampshire for six months.
And he leaned heavily on a young Madbury couple, Billy and Jeanne Shaheen, to run his campaign, Bruno said.
Nowadays, campaign events are tightly controlled, and no one knocks on doors as if they were delivering an Amazon package.
“Carter would go inside and sit down for a cup of coffee,” Bruno said.
Down in the basement on Cedar Street, Carter rattled Glyko when he introduced himself. The neighborhood had changed, and two people had broken into the Diamantis home of late, her daughter said.
Upstairs in the kitchen, Carter asked if he could sit down. He removed his hat. Glyko started to relax and offered him coffee, he declined. Then some Greek liquor? No thank you, the Southern Baptist replied.
He finally agreed to ginger ale.
“He said don’t be afraid,” Diamantis said. A full bookshelf in the den drew his interest, and he asked about what they were reading.
Carter said goodbye and left campaign literature. Glyko told her daughter about the visit that night when Diamantis arrived home from work.
“She said ‘I did something terrible today. I let somebody into the house,’” Diamantis recalled.
She also told James Diamantis, her son. A teacher at nearby Memorial High School, James visited his mother for lunch most days.
James worked on audio at Memorial. Later that night, he returned to Memorial to arrange the audio for a presidential candidate giving a speech.
When introduced to Carter, the Georgian remarked that Diamantis must be a common name in Manchester because he had met a Diamantis that morning.
You met my mother, James said. They shared a laugh, and James went on to handle audio for Carter in New Hampshire.
“He was with him for quite awhile,” said his widow, Janet A. Diamantis, who remembers Secret Service outside their North Adams Street house and James wearing a tiny pin for security reasons.
In 1979, the Carter White House sent James Diamantis a framed photo of the two. The Carters had cemented a bond with a Manchester family, all because of a mistaken identity.
And friends and family would bear the wrath of Glyko if they spoke ill of Carter.
“He liked her because he was a kind man,” Diamantis said, “he made her feel safe.”