Bernier speaks to Poisson
Shayne Bernier, an outreach worker for GateHouse Treatment, talks with Katelyn Poisson earlier this month on Merrimack Street.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

MANCHESTER HAS TRIED several strategies to address homelessness — deliver meals and portable toilets to a centralized campsite, clear and bulldoze campsites, demand more money from state government, open more shelters.

In March, the city tried another: Meet the people where they live, talk to them one-on-one and make help available on the spot.