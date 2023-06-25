MANCHESTER HAS TRIED several strategies to address homelessness — deliver meals and portable toilets to a centralized campsite, clear and bulldoze campsites, demand more money from state government, open more shelters.
In March, the city tried another: Meet the people where they live, talk to them one-on-one and make help available on the spot.
That task falls to Shayne Bernier and Amanda Robichaud, outreach workers for the GateHouse Treatment program. They see people when they’re using, when they’re strung out, when they’re chilling, and maybe — if the timing is right — when they’re ready to put that life behind them.
“I can’t do it anymore,” said Katelyn Poisson, 30, after speaking to Bernier on Merrimack Street two weeks ago. She had a sidewalk encounter with Bernier and was ready for treatment.
“I’ve had enough,” she told me.
Bernier, 29, knows the streets. He has a history of drug use and has been sober since 2016.
He and Robichaud regularly visit the normal haunts of the homeless – Veteran’s Park, Victory Park, the outside of the FIT shelter. He will look in on someone at the request of cops. He’ll track down someone missing from a sober home.
He senses who’s ready for treatment and who needs more time, said his boss, Donna McHugh, vice president of clinical outreach for GateHouse Treatment.
“He’s got a great sense of people,” she said.
The outreach is part of a $295,000 contract with the city. The grant funds both the outreach and immediate, $550-a-day residential detox treatment for the people they entice off the streets.
Bernier doesn’t do a hard sell. He introduces himself, hands out a card and tells people to call anytime. He keeps his hair short and neat. His arms are heavily tattooed. His eyes have a sharpness that comes from a history on the street.
On Merrimack Street, Bernier and Robichaud spoke to Bonnie Cote, 64, as she sat on the stoop of the doorway to an apartment building entrance. A wheeled cart was at her feet and she sipped from a hidden beer can.
Her skin had been tanned to a leathery tone, and her peace-sign ear studs, turquoise jewelry and thick gray hair hint to an easy-as-it-goes, hippie past.
But Cote’s been homeless off and on for seven years. She sported a black eye, which she attributed to a man she was trying to help with his alcoholism.
“I think they’re great,” Cote says about Bernier and Robichaud. “They’re trying to help people who want help, who need help.”
There are all sorts of outreach workers on the street, people from mental health, drug treatment and health care agencies.
But this is different because Bernier and Robichaud can immediately get someone into Sunrise Detox, the Massachusetts detox facility where GateHouse has a relationship. (Detox beds are harder to come by in New Hampshire, but the catch with going out of state is that the provider won’t get paid from traditional sources. That’s why the city has dedicated federal dollars to pay for the treatment.)
The city contract called for 60 people to enter treatment, according to Adrienne Beloin, who directs homeless programs for the city.
“I think they’ve done a great job of connecting with people on the streets,” said Beloin, who has publicly quarrelled with GateHouse over their reporting requirements.
Beloin said she favors continuation of the program, in part to see how successful it is long-term. By mid-June, 50 people had entered detox, according to a tally provided to Beloin.
Twenty-two, slightly less than half, were back on the streets.
The rest appeared to be improving. Twenty-three had graduated from detox to the next stage, longer-term residential treatment. Five had moved into a more stable living environment, such as family or a sober home.
But it’s too soon to call the effort a success.
“I think they’re good numbers for treatment, but it doesn’t imply anything for housing,” Beloin said. And that’s why the city funded the program, to get people off the streets.
Robichaud, whose husband is a firefighter, sees the effort as a follow-up to Safe Station, the highly touted program that provided help to people who showed up at fire stations.
The two encounters last week with homeless people came to different ends.
Bernier made frantic calls, Robichaud coached Cote about what to say, and she got a ride to Massachusetts and a bed at Sunrise.
As for Poisson, she told Bernier she needed 10 minutes. She had groceries, including a box of quickly melting ice cream sandwiches, that she wanted to drop off to friends at the FIT shelter. She’d be right back.
We walked to Manchester Street and waited. As Bernier spoke to me, he kept an eye on Poisson. It was obvious what was going on. We walked away without Poisson.
“You catch somebody on the right day, and they’re ready to go into treatment,” Cote said. “Over the years, I’ve had six people say ‘see you tomorrow,’ and they ended up dead.”