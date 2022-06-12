THE BASKETBALL UNIVERSE is focused on the outcome of the NBA Finals.
No matter who wins, the Celtics or the Warriors, the opportunities for spectators to enjoy the greatest game in sport is closing. Closing as fast as Marcus Smart when Steph Curry squares up at the three-point line.
Where will we admire the game — the post-dribble, one (maybe two) step, footwork, the soaring break to the basket, the no-look pass, the crafty steal, the missile-like path of a three-pointer?
Where will basketball continue? At the Sheridan-Emmett courts, across the street from Beech Street School. 2 p.m., this coming Saturday.
The event is Chandler’s Ball, or CB 3-on-3, an event to commemorate Chandler Innarelli, who was shot and killed in 2020 only four blocks from the tournament courts.
CB 3-on-3 is many things:
The determination of Manchester mom Amy Innarelli to have some good arise from the tragic death of Chandler.
An effort by community leaders and police to convince youth that it’s better to shoot basketballs than handguns.
A way to bind a community as the summer begins.
A means to keep basketball alive as we enter the endless season of baseball.
“Strength, size and chemistry,” said Kingston Patten, 12, who explained how he and his two friends won the youngest category last year.
It was a special win for Kingston.
He met Chandler, who died at age 22, at the courts. Chandler coached Kingston on his game, and Chandler met Kingston’s older sister, Keona, through the youngster. They hit it off, and Keona is the mother of Chandler’s 2 1/2-year-old son.
“I thought of him as an older brother,” Kingston said last week at the courts. “He was family.”
The tournament has three age categories: kids, adolescents and young adults. The winning teams earn $100, $200 and $300, respectively.
The triple-elimination tournament involves half-court games to 11. There will be a DJ from Boston on hand, as well as food trucks and the Manchester police comfort dog, Patch.
Last year, it drew more than 200 people, Innarelli said.
Innarelli launched Chandler’s Angels after her son’s death. One of its aims is to reduce gun violence in Manchester.
She participated in the development of the police department’s gun violence reduction strategy. One of its planks calls for community building activities such as 3-on-3 tournaments.
“It’s not just a one-shot deal,” she said, “it’s being out here all the time.”
In an email, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the tournament involves positive messages voiced by credible people.
“Basketball is a great way to connect with you because so many are interested and play — so to leverage that opens up great opportunities to develop relationships and divert youth from involvement in crime,” he wrote.
Chandler’s Angels has raised and spent $3,500 for three metal-mesh benches for the courts. Any money raised by the tournament this year will go toward repair and resurfacing of the court, which is currently bisected by a monstrous crack that could easily hobble an ill-fated ankle for the summer.
“This was one of Chandler’s favorite basketball courts because of the kids,” Innarelli said. All sorts play there. Most are good, she said. Some can go either way. A few have to turn it around.
“I want to see them all return year after year,” she said.
Patten and his friend, Dmitri Sibomana, 14, live in the Beech Street School neighborhood. They said they have never seen anyone with a gun. At night they hear noises in their neighborhood.
Guns? Fireworks? They’re not sure, they said. Neither has been exposed to drugs, they said.
Patten said he has a reputation as a good kid, so people don’t urge him to use drugs, even weed.
“My goal is to be a professional athlete,” Patten said, “so I’d never smoke any of that.”
Last year’s team comprised of friends he has known since elementary school. They worked hard at their game. Visiting courts in the evening to hone their game.
And when he’d be late, he’d leave a note for his mother. A note that turned prophetic.
“And when I win the tournament,” reads the note, “imma say I did it (for) Chandler.”