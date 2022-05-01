LAST DECEMBER, Craig St. Pierre was excited about doing his part to address homelessness and the high cost of housing in the city.
St. Pierre is born and bred in Manchester, a contractor, and he owns a couple of rental properties in the area.
So he purchased a small office building that fronts Pulaski Park and started converting it into the latest fad in housing — microunits.
There were all sorts of reasons to do so:
• The COVID-19 pandemic has killed the market for office space.
• People are living in the shelter with valid Section 8 housing vouchers who can’t find an apartment.
• And, according to St. Pierre, Mayor Joyce Craig and city officials visited 35 High St. in December, embraced the project and made all sorts of promises about grants and tax breaks if he kept it affordable.
In late March, the city’s homeless czar, Shonna Green, even praised the 35 High St. project as one of her “partnerships” to address affordable housing.
Now, he feels abandoned.
The city has rejected two of his grant applications.
As for the tax break — a five-year freeze on his tax valuation — he’s out of luck. Even though prominent developers have pocketed the 79:E tax break to build much more expensive apartments, his project is about a block outside the zone that allows the tax break.
He initially expected $50,000 in grants and tax breaks; he now thinks he’ll be lucky to get $10,000.
“It whittled down from, ‘hey, we really want you to do this,’” St. Pierre said, “to ‘you’re on your own.’”
City officials say that St. Pierre’s project did not match up with grants he applied for: one was a small business development grant, the other was to promote community events.
They said changes are coming that might benefit him. Applications for federal American Rescue Plan Act money will be available this summer.
And there’s talk about implementing a housing opportunity zone, which may expand the zone for the tax breaks. But that will be several months away, said Jodie Nazaka, the city director of economic development.
St. Pierre’s problem: he may have moved too quickly to get the job done.
“Our timelines are a little mixed,” said Shannon MacLeod, Craig’s chief of staff. “He’s doing his work six months before the applications are ready.”
The oldest parts of the structure date back to the 1870s.
It was a family home for decades until the 1980s, a doctor bought the home and turned it into an office building. My union — the New Hampshire NewsGuild — still rents basement space in the building.
Last week, studding was in place that demarked the one-bedroom apartments that will range from 311- to 450-square feet.
St. Pierre said the spaces will be ideal for people who want to get out of a shelter or homeless situation. Each unit will have a small kitchenette/living room, a bedroom and its own bathroom. He will provide heat, electricity, air-conditioning and Wi-Fi.
In total, the project will cost him $600,000.
Under his initial calculations, he could swing it if he charged the maximum rent allowed under the Section 8 program for a single unit — $1,326 per month.
But some costs, especially for city-mandated sprinkler systems and insulation, were higher than he anticipated. And without the grants and tax breaks, he said he will have to add another $166 a month in rent.
“I wanted people to come here and be set up for success,” he said. “I can’t really do that now.”
He wants to start renting the apartments by July.
That would likely hurt any chances for any more city help. City officials have warned St. Pierre that they rarely award grant money for projects already up and running, he said. St. Pierre said it would be ridiculous to slow down the project and lose rental income on the hope for a grant or tax break.
St. Pierre said city deals are new to him, and he acknowledges a misunderstanding may have taken place.
But he said he left the initial discussions believing he would be eligible and the grants and tax breaks would flow.
He thinks several factors worked against him — the size of the project and his for-profit status.
After all, he sees all sorts of other projects getting help: the former Angie’s Place building on Union Street (Families in Transition); renovation of the Elm Street brownstones and Straw Mansion (NeighborWorks); new apartments at the Kelley Falls projects (Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority).
“When you sink every penny into this project, sacrifice for it and do everything right, you get really down,” he said. “When they turn their nose up at you. They have the money, but they give it to others.”