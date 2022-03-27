MANCHESTER SCHOOLS used to abide by a simple (minded) notion: All students were the same and all had the same opportunity.
After all, for most of the last century, Manchester kids spoke the same language, had the same skin color and lived in the same great American city.
So we kept the schools pretty much the same – same course of study, same class sizes, same paltry level of spending.
The kids who show up at the Manchester Community Action Coalition (MCAC) program are not the same.
Their skin color is Black or Brown. They come from families whose parents often lack the English language skills needed to help the kids with homework and understand teacher emails.
And they struggle to keep up with other students in the classroom, especially after the disaster of remote learning, which fell hardest on kids whose parents didn’t have cushy work-from-home jobs that allowed them to monitor online schooling.
So for a couple of hours on Sundays, kids and parents show up at the SEE Science Center, which hosts the Coalition.
The goal is to improve the reading and math levels of students who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).
“The’re not being challenged,” said Yasamin Safarzadeh, one of the tutors, who worked with two fourth-grade girls. “Teachers are afraid to challenge Black students, maybe they’re afraid they will be called racist.”
MCAC started about two years ago, said its director, the Nigerian-born Kile Adumene, who has lived in Manchester for 22 years.
The effort grew out of Manchester Proud, the movement by business and civic leaders to address the shortfalls of Manchester schools. While 48% of Manchester students are BIPOC, the teaching corps is overwhelmingly White, providing few role models for BIPOC kids, she said.
With that in mind, Adumene launched MCAC in February 2020. This isn’t just another program where parents can drop off a kid as easily as going through a Burger King drive-thru.
MCAC holds regular community meetings with families enrolled in the program. And parents accompany their children to the Sunday in-person tutoring session (tutoring is still offered most weekdays online).
“There is no system of support out there for families of color,” Adumene said. “We need to do something about that.”
When I visited Grace Kindeke, who works for MCAC, she was helping Aline Nsimire make sure her children were properly registered in the schools. They spoke Lingala, the language of Nsimire’s Democratic Republic of Congo.
Her four children were at tables with tutors.
Adumene said she needs volunteers, but she has as many as 70 tutors. She has nurses, lawyers and journalists signed up. It’s a great opportunity for people who want to do social or racial justice work, she said.
Manchester schools will pay MCAC $86,000 for the tutoring, which also includes three days a week at Gossler Park and Parkside Middle School, where students of any race are eligible for help.
The money is part of a larger $220,000 in federal funds paid to MCAC and three similar organizations, said Tina Philibotte, the chief equity officer of Manchester schools.
The school district wants to work with organizations that represent community groups that the schools have historically struggled to connect with, she said.
In the past, the schools were content to just hold an open house and hope families would show up. With MCAC, the organization builds a bridge between families and the school, she said.
“They’re helpful cultural brokers,” she said.
About 15 kids were at SEE Science when I visited, nearly all grade-school age. Adumene said another 30 might be online. They worked at academics for about an hour. Crayons and copy paper are available for kids who need a break.
Snacks are available too. Given there are bare walls and hard furniture, the sound level is less library and more cafeteria.
Safarzadeh had the two girls take time reading, encouraging one to sound out the word “sky.”
Kiza Ilunga attends Smyth Road School. Two of the kids in her class are African, and two are mixed race, she said.
“I don’t remember everything she says,” Kiza said about her Smyth Road teacher. Safarzadeh helps her with both math and English, she said.
Two tables down, Carrington Palm sat with her 4-year-old son, who was assembling an airplane with Legos.
Between her husband and her, they can help with their daughter’s homework, but MCAC offers something more, she said.
“For them to be here where there’s a lot of kids they can culturally relate to, that’s good for them,” Palm said. “They don’t see that a lot.”