A WALL STREET JOURNAL podcast reported recently that startup businesses are having a hard time finding and renewing venture capital deals.
You know what venture capital is. Techies make gobs of money inventing nearly useless gadgets such as the human-confirming Captcha test or the Segway Personal Transporter, and they invest their millions to make even more money.
If startups are no longer in favor, one Manchester company has a great opportunity for those seeking to invest tech money: Become a limited partner in dilapidated inner city Manchester rental property.
Finance a few fixes, mostly cosmetic. Take advantage of the tight rental market and jack up the rents.
For seven years, Manchester landlord Axel Ragnarsson has implemented that strategy in the center city. He’s got about 200 Manchester apartments under his control, drawing the fire of a tenant advocacy group and prompting a state Supreme Court decision that sided with tenants who questioned his tactics.
Now he’s eyeing a working-class apartment complex miles away from the center of Manchester.
Late last month, he posted a webinar to convince investors to get in on 661 Corning Road – a 45-apartment complex in south Manchester within sight of Crystal Lake.
For almost an hour, he detailed the financials (7.5% preferred return, chance to double your investment in seven years) and the biggest problem/opportunity with the property: “The rents are just low, and they’ve remained low over the course of ownership.”
The apartment complex is an odd couple of buildings. It’s overpowered by a cupola-topped, 98-year-old former hotel and barn that houses 24 apartments. In the back of the lot are three newer garden-style apartments.
Tenants agree their rents are low. They whisper three-figure amounts when we talk. They’re not surprised to hear they may rise. But not too much, they hope.
“Anything more than $150 to $200 (a month), it would be berserk,” said Marla Roberts, a retired bartender who pays $895 for a one-bedroom apartment.
One man answered the door of his third-floor apartment in a wheelchair. (He’s a two-tour Vietnam veteran who hobbles the stairs once a day to retrieve his mail; a neighbor helps with groceries.)
He pays $995 (heat included) for his two-bedroom apartment. He asked that I not use his name.
Rents would rise
In his projections, Ragnarsson sees two-bedroom apartments going for at least $1,795, probably more.
“I’d be gone in a heartbeat,” the tenant said.
Another tenant, Jim White, works as a cook at Red Arrow Diner and pays a little more than $1,000 a month. His 80-year-old roommate recently took a job at Riley’s Auto Parts to help with bills.
“I’d probably have to move out if it went that high,” he said.
In an email, Ragnarsson said tens of thousands of investors across the country are buying rundown buildings managed by absentee or non-responsive landlords and turning them into quality rentals.
Over the next few years, he will invest $500,000 in the property, which is now being poorly managed, he said.
“The residents currently living at the property aren’t experiencing the level of service that they deserve,” he wrote. “Our goal is to provide people with a quality place to live, while being attentive property managers who create a great experience.”
The place is not the dump that Ragnarsson implies. In May, it passed the triannual city inspection for rental properties, after a series of inspector visits that prompted the landlord to address the violations, according to Code Enforcement Supervisor Kevin Dionne.
The last complaint logged by a tenant was three years ago; it had to do with heat and was quickly corrected, Dionne said.
Last week, the hallways were clean. Apartments I visited were painted, and everything was working.
Ushely Mcmillian said she rented her apartment recently. It was upgraded after a fire, and she thinks the $1,600 (heat included) rent is reasonable.
Her complaints: the landlord’s promise of central air turned out to be hot air, and there are rats around the dumpster. Another tenant complained about cockroaches.
Improvements expected
Just about everyone said they expect improvements if the rent goes up.
That’s fine with Ragnarsson. In his investment pitch, he said he’s budgeted average upgrades of $15,000 per unit, though he expects to spend far less.
Granite counters, new cabinets, filling potholes. Some paint here, some mulch there. And another $500 a month will trickle up to him and his investors.
I’m not against people making money in real estate (I own and live in a two-family home). So why not, I asked him, do something from the ground up? That way the Vietnam vet gets to stay in his apartment and the state gets more housing, which we need.
“Rarely financially feasible in the majority of the state,” he wrote, citing land, building, labor and regulatory costs.
But he noted that the 5-acre property has a lot of room, and he’s excited about adding additional housing.
Roberts lives in the older building, which she said used to be the Six Acres hotel. She lives in the former bar area.
She describes the informal arrangement with the landlord: She didn’t complain about shortcomings (she once went 18 months without a working shower) and the rent didn’t go up.
If the rent’s going to go up, she wants extensive work to follow. “I doubt very much that will happen.”
An inexorable fate
What will happen?
“First the rents will go up, then the locks will get changed, the hallways will get fixed up. As they’re working, they’ll start the process of renovation evictions,” said Jessica Margeson, a tenants rights organizer.
Ragnarsson ruled out renovation evictions. But when I asked about Section 8/Housing Choice Vouchers, he only said his rents will be close to the fair market rent set by the government.
Margeson said tenants at Corning Road should organize into an association. An association can’t stop rent increases.
But they could slow down evictions, and they could increase the bounty on cash-for-keys, a whitemail effort where tenants move out quickly and don’t force a lengthy eviction in exchange for a cash payment from the landlord.
Because in the end, Ragnarsson and the investors will prevail. As he said in the webinar, the biggest challenge is to vacate apartments.
“It’s not something we’re strangers to,” he said. “This is really what we do.”