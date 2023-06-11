MANCHESTER OFFERS SEVERAL different approaches to keeping homeless people off the streets.
Assembly line: One hundred thirty-eight people cram into the Families in Transition homeless shelter on Manchester Street most nights. With that many people, there are strict rules about when you can come and go, where you sleep and how you act.
Lottery: Waypoint operates a young adult shelter, and people get an available bed based on a random, computer-generated selection.
Jesus and recovery: 1269 Cafe, a Christian outreach ministry, offers beds for people in recovery programs or transitional living. If you’re on the street, their outreach program provides hot lunches. And in the winter, you can get a hot meal and warm overnight space (but not a bed).
One stop shop: The latest approach was solidified this week when Manchester aldermen approved a $1.14 million homeless initiative that includes expansion of the first city-run shelter.
The loading dock at 39 Beech St. is no longer a winter-only emergency shelter. The 40-cot shelter will be open year-round, and the rules wil be relaxed.
Coming soon: An adjacent daytime “engagement center,” which will provide space for people to meet with social workers and get help. There will be connections to programs to treat for addiction and mental illness; applications for food stamps and other assistance; health care; phone and computer access; clothes; space to store personal items; and help in finding housing.
The approach is not without its critics. Alderman Bill Barry has said the city doesn’t need more shelters; it needs more people going into treatment. But that will happen at the center, said Adrienne Beloin, the city’s point person on homeless issues.
“During the day is literally when you connect people to treatment,” Beloin said. “In this environment, the treatment services are brought to the people.”
I was able to see the sleeping quarters but taking photos was not allowed.
The cots were in orderly rows. Sheets and comforters were on the cots, and plastic tote containers served as bedside tables, holding papers, tubes of hand cream, medications.
Spaces are personalized. My eye catches an oversized stuffed teddy bear, wilting helium balloons, small American flags, an electric guitar, a skateboard, a framed Corona beer poster.
Some cots are pushed together.
“It’s great, I can be here with my husband. No other shelter allows a husband and wife to be together. That’s crazy,” said Jenny, 48, who has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks after living in a tent.
Luis, 35, has been at the shelter for months. The shelter offers less stress than FIT shelter, and more seem to be working on their issues here, he said.
“They make you feel comfortable where you can go out and do what you need to do for your next step,” he said.
How do 40 people get along? I ask. “Because we’ve been living together,” he said.
The shelter operates on a “low barrier” model, and guests have fewer rules than those at FIT. The curfew of 9 p.m. is being extended to 10 for the summer; lights out will also be an hour later.
Residents can go out for a smoke until lights out, and overnight smoke breaks are available at 1 and 3 a.m.
There’s a bicycle rack next to an outdoor table and sun umbrella. There’s a movie on a TV every night, and a washer and dryer on-site.
The shelter even admits medically compromised people. Beloin said visiting nurses recently started seeing patients there, something they can’t do at FIT.
Rules are pretty straightforward — no violence, no drug transactions or open use, no pets, no guests, no intimate relations, one person in the bathroom at a time.
“The idea is people are restricted as minimally as possible,” Beloin said. They like the rules, they stay, they stabilize, they improve.
As chill as the shelter may be, it can’t point to a lot of successes.
Thirty of the cots are occupied by people who have been at the shelter since it opened in early February. Only five residents have found permanent housing; 22 have connected to substance abuse treatment.
Beloin sees improvement. The number of fire department calls for medical reasons has dropped from 37 in February to 17 in May, the last full month, which Beloin attributes to the stability the shelter offers.
She expects further improvement when the daytime engagement center opens. Beloin ran such an effort, the St. Francis House in Boston, before taking the Manchester job last year.
“This could be a service model that can be replicated (in other New Hampshire communities),” Beloin said.
Her first targets are people camping once again outside the FIT shelter. Many are young, addicted and — in Beloin’s mind — the most vulnerable, but also the hardest to reach.
In the meantime, programs that provide rapid rehousing and permanent support housing are quietly taking in people on a regular basis.
The problem is rate of homelessness exceeds the rate of housing.
“There are very few housing options even if you have all the case management in the world,” Beloin said. “That’s what I need to figure out next.”