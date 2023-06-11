Taylor Fields
Buy Now

Taylor Fields, first shift supervisor, cleans a table to prepare for a supper meal at 39 Beech Street Shelter in Manchester on Thursday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MANCHESTER OFFERS SEVERAL different approaches to keeping homeless people off the streets.

Assembly line: One hundred thirty-eight people cram into the Families in Transition homeless shelter on Manchester Street most nights. With that many people, there are strict rules about when you can come and go, where you sleep and how you act.

Brianna Smith
Buy Now

Brianna Smith, left, second-shift supervisor, and Adrienne Beloin, director of homelessness initiatives, talk about the program at 39 Beech Street Shelter in Manchester on Thursday.