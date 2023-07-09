Dear Manchester,
It’s over, this odd relationship that started in July 2012 when I first started writing City Matters for this newspaper.
My first column was about the Manchester dog park. If this no-frills, no-nonsense city was going to have a dog park, its founders insisted, it would be a private-sector endeavor and not another opportunity for profligate government spending.
And so it remains today, a lonely kind of place with a bedroom-sized shelter, a picnic table and a few dog obstacles that don’t look very used.
The topics kept coming: city sidewalks that no one has to shovel, teachers who panhandle on the internet, an ordinary guy who slew a hospital giant, an injustice based on a young man’s skin color, the beauty of a hidden stream, the struggles of homelessness and drug addiction.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was writing love letters.
Letters of admiration, of criticism, of confusion. Letters written in anger, with tears, in laughter and with wonder.
Unlike me, you don’t age. Sure, you have a proud history — something we’re reminded of every time we look at the Millyard — but you don’t grow old.
You reboot. Your upgrades are the people who settle here from across the world (and across the country), build a new life and weave their culture into the city fabric. When I talk to city newcomers, I tell them they’ve hit the lottery by ending up in New Hampshire, especially Manchester.
Their success follows a pretty simple recipe: Start with a variety of human beings. Add stability, opportunity and encouragement. Mix and bake.
As for me, City Matters was the highlight of my career.
I was a nightside reporter when a former editor, Tami Plyler Brouillette, asked me to write City Matters. I almost turned her down. I feared I would fail. (Reporters come across as egotistical, boisterous know-it-alls, but our egos are balloons: big, airy and fragile.)
But Brouillette offered encouragement (and built-in overtime), so I gave it a shot.
I became a journalistic hybrid: two-thirds of my time writing normal news stories — factual, unbiased, balanced (some may quibble with that) — and the remainder of the time, City Matters. I whispered some biases into the column, and I tried to bring writer tools such as narrative, description, irony and edge to the piece.
For 11 years, I hopscotched from hard news to opinion writing, and I’m grateful that readers and sources recognized the difference and allowed me to do so. That wouldn’t happen everywhere in this country.
Yet, we are breaking up. I still love Manchester, but I’m aging and you’ve drained me. It becomes harder to find topics and to write with the zest and freshness that you deserve.
Manchester deserves a new voice, a new lover.
Just this year, I won top awards from New England and New Hampshire press associations for City Matters. I’m happy to accept them. Behind a keyboard, I had the easy job.
The hard part belonged to the strangers who spoke as I scribbled away on my notebook. They showed trust. Trust that I would accurately and fairly portray their side of the story.
Those awards belong to them, to you, the people of this amazing city.