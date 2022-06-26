MANCHESTER ENTERED THE annals of botanical infamy last week when scientists declared that the Queen City’s one and only crabgrass species was extinct, the first known extinction of a plant species in the Granite State.
Smooth slender crabgrass — a Clark Gable of a crabgrass if there ever was one — thrived at Rock Rimmon, the impressive granite outcropping that lords over the West Side.
Thrived, that is, until scientists descended on Rock Rimmon and collected our own brand of crabgrass out of existence. (Harvard University types can be so stupid at times.)
The same week that the science world was bemoaning the extinction, another species was doing its best to ward off extinction in the harsh environs of Rock Rimmon.
Extinction, that is, of pickleball, at least pickleball at Rock Rimmon Park. And by extension, extinction of themselves. (Pickleball appeals to the senior set, people who stare down individual extinction on a daily basis.)
Their efforts at preservation focused on the six pickleball courts at the base of the crabgrass-eradicated Rock Rimmon.
Pickleball is a great outdoor sport that requires physical fitness, eye-hand coordination and a killer, smash-the-ball instinct.
But winter clobbers the courts. After a good winter, cracks spread across the Rock Rimmon courts like tentacles in a horror movie.
Left untreated, the cracks would heave, widen and buckle. Imagine the damage: diverted bounces, turned ankles, even weed growth. (Perhaps one last bloom of our long-gone crabgrass?)
Not gonna happen with Pickle at the Rock, a group of dedicated pickleballers who have embraced Rock Rimmon.
Last month, Pickle at the Rock members took filler to the cracks. And last week, with squeegee in hand they painted the courts.
“If we didn’t do it, we wouldn’t have these courts,” said Nicole Mendola, a leader of Pickle at the Rock.
The courts were last painted four years ago. The Kiwanis Club donated $10,000 to the project and hired out contractors to do the work.
The following year, Pickle at the Rock was born and now counts 220 members and growing. “We’re signing up people every day,” Mendola said. (She encouraged me to pay $30 and join, sizing me up as an easy fit into the pickleball demographic.)
The city reimburses Pickle at the Rock for the paint — $116 for a five-gallon bucket — and the organization provides free labor.
“It’s really helpful to have a public-private partnership like this to maintain the park,” said Mark Gomez, the director of city parks.
He compared it to arrangements the city has with baseball and soccer leagues to maintain fields they use. The pickleball courts at Youngsville and Prout parks have no such group, he said.
The paint is the consistency of a milkshake, and volunteers compared the work to that of driveway sealing.
Tom Belair, who recently retired from Eversource, whirled his squeegee like a paintbrush. Long, fluid strokes in the middle followed by wide swirls at the end to reverse the stroke.
The court now has a lush, red sheen to designate the front, a no-man’s land where players cannot step.
“If I don’t do it right, I’m going to have a lot of people complaining that the ball went off on an angle,” Belair said.
“It gives you truer shots, a nice redo of the game,” said Bedford resident Cathy Wiggin about her work.
Manchester resident Kevin Green, also a member of the Pickle at the Rock leadership, said the neighborhood has embraced pickleball. In other parts of the country, people complain about the constant clip-clop noise of ball on pickle-paddle.
Not at Rock Rimmon. Because if you can’t have crabgrass here, why not pickleball?
“It’s been great for the neighborhood,” Green said, “we’ve actually improved the town and the neighborhood by being here.”