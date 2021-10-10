WE LIVE IN AN AGE of delays.
Delays in getting a new car because of supply chain problems.
Delays in getting work done on the house because contractors are short of help.
And in the sad case of Amanda and James Cochran, delays in getting a government check that would have prevented her family of six from getting evicted.
Their check came on Thursday, a NH Emergency Rental Assistance check for $7,366 delivered to her landlord. It was sent 28 days after sheriff deputies roused her husband and 5-year-old, told them to grab what they could and locked them out of their apartment of five years.
That’s some standout rental assistance program, one that gets money to a landlord after he evicts a tenant.
“I don’t know who dropped the ball,” Cochran said. “The whole situation is just messed up.”
Emergency Rental Assistance is the $46 billion national program ($200 million for New Hampshire) designed to keep people whose lives have been disrupted by COVID-19 off the streets.
They’re practically giving away the money. The court system has tables in courthouses where people can sign up.
Google searches get you to an application in a single click. And outreach workers with Granite State Organizing Project go into neighborhoods to seek people facing eviction.
In interviews, both Cochran and her landlord said that in August they submitted all the paperwork asked of them.
But neither heard anything for weeks. With no word, landlord Eric Ye evicted, he said.
“I’m willing to work with anyone willing to help,” said Ye, who lives in Waltham, Mass. But he didn’t hear from the caseworker, and the Cochrans weren’t paying their rent. Whenever he asked, they told him rental assistance was on its way.
“Actually, the government gets in the way. It makes things worse,” he said.
When I spoke to him last Wednesday, he fretted he would not get any money. But Cochran showed me the email she received the following day; $7,366 had been paid “on her behalf.”
In Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, the program is run by Southern New Hampshire Services. The nonprofit agency takes the applications and required paperwork, makes sure the tenants qualify and then sends out the money.
As of Sept. 10, it distributed $12.5 million in rental assistance, according to the most recent data available on a state website that tracks the program.
The deputy director of the agency, Ryan Clouthier, said he can’t talk about individual cases without a release from the tenant.
“We are pushing out over $1 million a week. We are preventing evictions, many evictions,” he said.
“Circumstances” may prevent an application from going through, he said. An eviction may be too far along. Back rent may have predated the pandemic. The paperwork may have problems. Or relations may have deteriorated between the landlord and tenant.
If necessary, cases can be turned around in two days to a week if everything is in order, he said.
Tell that to Granite State Organizing Project, which monitors the program. Southern New Hampshire Services and other community action program agencies take too long to process applications, said Sarah Jane Knoy, executive director of the advocacy organization.
Her agency co-filed the application with Cochran and made calls on her behalf.
“It’s emergency rental assistance. Emergencies are something to be solved in a couple of days, not dealt with over a course of two to three months,” she said.
Of the 10,050 applications filed as of Sept. 10 — the latest data available — 3,100 applications were pending, according to the website that tracks the ERA program.
“People are losing faith in the program because word is getting out that you never get the money,” Knoy said.
Ye said he eventually heard from the caseworker on Sept. 30, more than two weeks after the eviction.
She emailed letting him know she’s working remotely and email is the best way to keep in touch.
Cochran said their two-bedroom apartment was too small for the couple and their four children, aged 18 to 5 years. But they couldn’t move even before COVID-19 because of the housing crunch.
In March 2020, her employer — a large financial services/investment company outside of Manchester — sent her home to work remotely. She worked out of her sister’s house, where she could find quiet. But remote work was a struggle. Her husband, who suffers from late-onset epilepsy, can’t work, and on days when risks for seizures were high, she had to stay home.
Quarantines also kept her at home and away from work. And with her kids at home full-time, the family spent more on everything such as food and electricity. She was behind about six months on her rent when evicted.
“I have a good job; I’m not a scumbag,” she said. “I ran into tough times and I needed help.”
After sleeping in her car for two weeks, she and her husband moved into a friend’s empty bedroom. Their four children live with another friend.
On weekdays, she gets to see her three school-age children when she drops them off and picks them up at school. She usually gets out of work too late to put them to bed.
“It’s my first time ever,” she said, “that I’ve been without my kids.”