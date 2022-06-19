I REMEMBER THE EXCITEMENT in September 2011 when then-Mayor Ted Gatsas announced that City Year was going to focus on Manchester elementary schools.
Red-jacketed idealists — who isn’t an idealist when they’re fresh out of high school or college? — worked in struggling city elementary schools. At its peak year, 70 young adults participated in City Year, according to newspaper archives.
They led morning stretches and calisthenics to spark early-morning groggy minds to life.
They helped kids with school work. And they were role models for kids who received all sorts of mixed messages — from TV, from social media, from the neighborhood — about successful adulthood.
The school year that ended last week was the 10th year of City Year in Manchester. It remains, but its ranks have tumbled. Only 32 participated in City Year this past school year.
City Year was only in four city elementary and one middle school. And City Year isn’t in two of the district’s most challenging schools: Beech Street and Gossler Park.
Yet, the national organization remains committed to Manchester. It will return next year with “about” the same number of volunteers as this year, said Chris Potter, a newly elected school board member and City Year community engagement manager.
He wants more young adults to consider City Year. (The deadline is July 8, and anyone interested should visit cityyear.org.)
Anyone who signs up might be doing something like the walking bus at Bakersville School.
Six years ago, a City Year volunteer suggested that City Year participants walk students who live at the nearby Elmwood Gardens housing project back and forth to school, said Principal Katherine Josef. They targeted the students prone to absenteeism.
“It’s definitely my favorite part of City Year,” said Andrew Morin, 26, a Manchester native finishing his second hitch with City Year.
Inside the school, he is assigned to one third-grade class. But with the bus, he gets to know the school, he said.
On one of the last days of school, the kids were happy during the five-to-10-minute walk home. They joked around and told me that Morin is grumpy. But one, Joanely Santana, 10, said Morin is funny. “He helps me when I’m sad,” she said.
Josef said she sees the impact of the walking bus on Wednesdays, when City Year is not in the school. There’s no walking bus, and attendance dips, she said.
In the early years, City Year volunteers raked leaves, painted murals and did whatever tasks arose in the school, Potter said.
But it has now committed it to particular education-oriented goals: improving attendance, improving student behavior and working with students on reading and math.
“It’s not an easy gig; hard work, long hours,” said Rachel Berets, 23, a Wellesley College grad who entered City Year right out of college. She thinks the shortage of City Year volunteers is a reflection of labor shortages everywhere including teachers and paraprofessionals.
Her year was awesome, Berets said. She learned classroom management and instructional skills, and it solidified her decision to enter education as a career.
City Year pays its volunteers a biweekly stipend of $800, which is increasing to $890 next year. Berets said she shared a house with five others; she had her own bedroom.
Next year she is enrolling in a master’s degree program, so she won’t be returning to City Year.
City Year spends about $3 million a year, most of it raised through donations. It researches and writes up its own report card. Its most recent one deals with the five years before the pandemic:
38% of kids with attendance programs saw their attendance grow by at least 3.6 school days or more in three of the five years.
56% of kids improved their socio-emotional skills (a fancy word for behavior) in three of the years.
60% of students increased their reading ability by two or more levels in four of the years.
57% of students increased math skills by one proficiency level over the first two years; 67% in another one of the years.
Principals and teachers overwhelmingly say they support City Year.
Josef said a City Year volunteer is in each of her third- and fourth-grade classrooms, where she thinks they can do the most good as role models.
They also help with discipline issues. For example, if a kid is having a meltdown, they’ll take him or her for a walk and have them cool down.
She enjoys having a crew of six young adults she can call on for help. In the previous week, for example, they helped run the end-of-the-year field day activities.
“We’re so blessed. We don’t even ask,” Josef said. “They act intuitively: What can I do? how can I help?”