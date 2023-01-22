Easter Seals

The Easterseals New Hampshire residential facility on Mammoth Road, where Lisa Tanguay had been working before unfounded allegations arose regarding sexual contact with a resident.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

LISA TANGUAY HAS ONE priority on her to-do list: to heal.

In the summer of 2021, Manchester police arrested Tanguay, then 45, and charged her with the most reprehensible of crimes: molesting a 17-year-old behaviorally challenged boy under her care at a residential education program run by Easterseals NH.