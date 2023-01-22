LISA TANGUAY HAS ONE priority on her to-do list: to heal.
In the summer of 2021, Manchester police arrested Tanguay, then 45, and charged her with the most reprehensible of crimes: molesting a 17-year-old behaviorally challenged boy under her care at a residential education program run by Easterseals NH.
She faced four felony sex crime charges that could have landed her in prison for years. Her name and booking photo were splashed all over New Hampshire and Boston media.
Then two months ago, a judge acquitted her in a trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
“I’ve had my life turned upside down,” Tanguay said during an interview with her lawyer.
She ran into the same situation I wrote about last week regarding Rodney Rosado.
The system was happy to shout about the arrest, and the more incredulous the allegation, the higher the volume. But then when it turns out they were wrong, only whispers.
On social media, people poked fun at the mugshot of a distraught Tanguay. Kids made videos and posted them on TikTok, she said.
She couldn’t work. Her marriage suffered.
The verdict didn’t automatically heal those wounds. Tanguay stays home as much as possible, she said. She grows anxious in large crowds or when she sees a cop.
If she ventures into public, she does so with her older sister.
She’s been in therapy for about two years, and her therapist has nixed her return to work for now.
“I’m in a constant fight-or-flight mode, hypervigilant,” she said. Although she sat for an interview, Tanguay would not consent to a photograph.
She didn’t testify at her trial. Three people did. One was an Easterseals resident who testified that her accuser confided that she was innocent, said Tanguay’s lawyer, Olivier Sakellarios.
One was an Easterseals behavioral specialist who said the teen had a history of making false accusations. The third was the accuser, who contradicted earlier statements he made to police, Sakellarios said.
“The whole story was incredible. No way all this stuff went on and nobody noticed,” he said. He believes the boy was seeking an insurance payout from Easterseals.
The allegations arose before police became involved. Easterseals investigated and found the allegations “highly implausible,” said Lisabritt Solsky Stevens, chief government relations and compliance officer for Easterseals NH.
But then Tanguay was arrested. The organization issued a statement about the safety of children in its care, and Tanguay lost her job of 15 years. This isn’t her first life setback; she was pregnant with twins when she lost them in a 1997 automobile accident.
Sakellarios said police don’t make judgments anymore in cases such as this, and he’d like them to do more investigating before making an arrest.
“The way the system is now, the kid says it happened, (and the police say) we’ll bring the charges and let everything else sort itself out,” he said. Prosecutors are generally in the same position, he said.
“We didn’t meet our burden,” said Steven Gahan, the assistant Hillsborough County attorney who prosecuted the case. He presented the best case he could, and left it to the judge, he said.
“Our system says she’s innocent,” Gahan said.
But to whom? Apparently not to the news media that the system shouted to about her arrest.
Tanguay said she’d like to see the police put out a statement. “Just so people understand. I don’t think they realize the damage they do.”
In the past, I’ve had prosecutors flatly rule out my suggestion that they had a duty to announce a verdict of innocence or a decision to drop charges.
But Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said he would consider doing so, especially after we discussed the lasting impacts of a Google search.
“I’m certainly willing to listen, especially if the attorney called me,” he said.
As for Tanguay’s future?
She doesn’t want to return to the $16-an-hour job, and she won’t return to that line of work. (Stevens said Tanguay could be rehired if she hadn’t done anything that would disqualify her since her departure.)
Meanwhile, Tanguay has to pay her legal and counseling bills, even though everything stemmed from her job. Should there be a worker compensation policy for on-the-job legal troubles?
“I see the analogy you’re trying to make there, but it is distinquishable,” Stevens said.
Easterseals now has more than 100 children in its residential treatment programs on Zachary and Mammoth roads in Manchester. The agency has a staff of 250 involved in their care.
What would Easterseals say to Tanguay?
“It’s incredibly sad, irrespective of how the trial turned out,” Stevens said. She did not want to make a strong statement, citing the potential for a lawsuit.
“The verdict is what the verdict is.”